Built with next-generation high-performance and energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture

December 13, 2022 – GIGABYTE, the world‘s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and hardware solutions, announced today that it will launch on December 13 with a new generation of AMD RDNA™ that combines 5nm and 6nm processes 3 architecture graphics cards, the models that will be launched one after another include AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX ELITE 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G are all Gigabyte’s new Introduced air-cooled graphics card. The new graphics card is the world‘s first gaming graphics card to use AMD’s advanced chiplet design (chiplet), which provides excellent performance and top-notch energy efficiency, allowing gamers to run the most demanding games at high refresh rates at 4K and above resolutions .

AORUS is the top e-sports graphics card pursued by many die-hard gamers. The impressive exquisite appearance and excellent performance are what AORUS insists on giving players. The AORUS ELITE graphics card is equipped with GIGABYTE’s classic WINDFORCE cooling system, which combines three 10cm unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse cooling technology, Vapor Chamber superconducting heat-conducting copper plate, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipe, fan stop function, Enlarging the screen cooling design will bring more powerful cooling effect to the graphics card and maintain a high level of performance. The built-in Dual BIOS function design allows users to enjoy a quieter experience. Just switch the physical switch and it can be set immediately without additional steps.

The classic RGB Halo three-ring light presents an unparalleled sense of luxury for AORUS graphics cards. It uses the way of visual persistence to present a variety of unique and exclusive lighting effects. The delicate and colorful halo is favored by AORUS hardcore fans and DIY assembly players. As the most dazzling and trendy example of RGB lighting, players can customize different colors and lighting effects through the GIGABYTE Control Center (GCC) software to create their own gaming style.

AORUS ELITE graphics card has aerospace-grade PCB protection film and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, excellent power phase design and precise power control, so that the graphics card has lower component temperature, less noise and less signal interference . Through the upgraded and strengthened metal backplane combined with the special structural design, the graphics card is provided with more stable durability, and it is not easy to deform or bend under long-term use to maintain a more beautiful use state. The new anti-bending bracket is specially tailored for this graphics card, preventing the PCB from bending and sagging, providing a more optimized strengthening effect, and taking into account the overall visual appearance. In addition, anyone who purchases an AORUS ELITE graphics card will enjoy a 4-year warranty service (register online within 30 days of the date of purchase), allowing users to immerse themselves in games or creations with peace of mind.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G graphics cards are classic and popular series of GIGABYTE. They emphasize performance, durability and stability, and attract many mainstream gamers to purchase. The GAMING OC graphics card adopts the GIGABYTE Wind Force cooling system and is equipped with 3 unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse functions, Vapor Chamber superconducting heat-conducting copper plate directly touching the GPU for heat conduction, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipe, fan stop function, and Screen cooling, etc. Technology, so that the entire graphics card can be kept in a low-temperature working environment at any time, which in turn brings higher and more stable product performance. Adding nano-graphene lubricating oil to the unique blade fan can prolong the life of the fan by 2.1 times, achieving the durability like a ball bearing, and it is quieter. The dual BIOS function design through the physical switch allows users to enjoy a quieter experience. In addition, the graphics card also has RGB lighting. Players can set the color and lighting effects through the software to create their own gaming style. The GAMING OC graphics card is not only equipped with an upgraded and strengthened metal backplane, but also provides a tailor-made new anti-bending bracket and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, which not only bring a more durable structural design to the graphics card, but also make the graphics card more durable. Operate at lower temperature and higher performance to achieve a more stable and balanced use.

In addition, Gigabyte also provides Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G two public graphics cards for players to choose. Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G graphics card provides up to 96 computing units and is equipped with 6144 stream processors and 24GB GDDR6 384-bit memory interface. Display outputs include one HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1, and one USB TYPE-C connector. Minimum system requirement is 800 watts. The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G graphics card provides up to 80 computing units and is equipped with 5376 stream processors and a 20GB GDDR6 320-bit memory interface. Outputs include one HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1, and one USB TYPE-C connector. Minimum system requirement is 750 watts.

For more information on Gigabyte products, please keep a close eye on Gigabyte’s official website: https://www.gigabyte.com/tw/Graphics-Card