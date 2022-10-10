After launching the X670E/X670 motherboard, AMD then updated the entry-level B650E/B650 series motherboard. Among them, the B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard that Gigabyte launched this time, although the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot is only given one slot, it has The 4 PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots directly connected to the processor meet the needs of players through different channel assignments when there are fewer channels provided by the chipset.

Specification:

Size: ATX

Processor: AM5 Ryzen 7000 Sreies

Pin: AMD Socket AM5

Chipset: AMD B650

Memory: DDR5 6600(OC) – 4400 MHz, 4 x DIMM up to 128 GB

Expansion Slot (CPU): 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Slots (x16 or x8 mode)

Expansion Slot (PCH): 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots (x2 mode)

M.2 Key M(CPU)：4 x M.2 PCIe 5.0

USB 埠(後 I/O)：1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type-C、4 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-A、4 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Type-A、4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

USB Ports (Onboard): 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-A, 4 x USB 2.0

Storage (SATA): 4 x SATA III

Ethernet: Intel I225-V 2.5 Gigabyte Lan Port

Wireless Network: AMD Wi-Fi 6E RZ616 + BT 5.2

Audio: Realtek ALC1220-VB CODEC + ESS ES9118 DAC

Video output: 1 x HDMI 2.1

B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard out of the box

The main difference between the motherboard of the B650 chipset and the X670 lies in the number of channels that the chipset can provide. The X670 can provide 20 PCIe channels, while the B650 can only provide 12 PCIe channels. It is directly cut in half. In addition, there are also two versions of B650 and B650 Extreme (B650E) this time. The PCIe x16 channel given by the former CPU is Gen4, the M.2 PCIe channel can be Gen4 or Gen5, and the B650E is the CPU The PCIe x16 lanes and M.2 PCIe lanes given will be Gen5.

The B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard launched by Gigabyte this time is basically on par with the X670E AORUS MASTER in terms of specifications. The main thing is to give 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 4 M.2 SSDs. There is no limit on PCIe 5.0 lane allocation, so this time the 4 M.2 SSDs are all directly connected to the CPU, and two of them will be allocated to the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, so that the chipset can still provide additional PCIe 4.0 x4 slots slot and PCIe 4.0 x2 slot.

However, although this motherboard has 13 USB ports in the rear I/O expansion, the specifications are lower than the X670. Compared with the X670E AORUS MASTER, there is mainly one less USB Type-C 10G DP port. and 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, but with 2 more USB 2.0 ports, I believe that for most players, more USB Type-A ports will be more practical.



→B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard case.



→The product features and specifications are printed on the back of the outer box.



→Accessories list, the wires from the upper right to the lower left are the noise detection cable, 2 temperature measurement cables, SATA cable, ARGB adapter cable, ARGB extension cable and Wifi antenna.

First look at the appearance part, the B650E AORUS MASTER is ATX size, with a low-key style design in the styling part, the front is covered with a large area of ​​metal armor, and several different shades of gray are used for matching. In the rear I/O cover only There are elements of luminous design on the top, making the motherboard look more layered.



→ Front view of B650E AORUS MASTER mainboard.



→ There is a metal back plate on the back.



→ Schematic diagram of the lighting effect of the rear I/O cover.

The VRM heat dissipation module used on the B650E AORUS MASTER this time is in the form of aluminum extrusion. The entire L-shaped module uses an 8 mm heat pipe to pass through, and the heat sink of the first M.2 slot below, in order to meet the future PCIe 5.0 The heat dissipation requirement of M.2 SSD also uses an aluminum extrusion heat sink, while the other three M.2 slots share the same heat dissipation.



→Power supply and chipset cooling module.



→The first M.2 slot has multi-layer aluminum extrusion fins.



→M.2 Thermal Armor.



→The metal backplane also has thermal pastes to help dissipate heat in the power supply area.

AM5 LGA socket, DDR5 memory, Q-Code indicator

With this Ryzen 7000 series processor update, the new AM5 LGA socket can also be seen on the B650E. The installation is the same as the familiar Intel processor socket, but it can be seen that although the pin position has been changed this time, in The radiator part is compatible with previous AM4 radiators. However, since the original cooling clip backplane is integrated with the fixed backplane of the LGA slot, some AM4 radiators with their own dedicated backplanes cannot be installed directly. Some water-cooling radiator manufacturers have also introduced new AM5 special fasteners. If you use the old radiator at hand for installation, you should pay attention to whether it is compatible or whether you need to replace the new fasteners.



→ The LGA socket of the AM5 uses the same cooling clip as the previous generation.



→ After the LGA slot of AM5 is turned on, you can see that there is a positioning point in the upper left corner.

In the memory part, all AMD series have been upgraded to DDR5 this time, and the B650E AORUS MASTER is directly given to the armored slot, and it is designed for both sides of the buckle. Slots are installed first.



→ 4 armored DDR5 memory slots.



→The memory slot is designed with buckles on both sides.

GIGABYTE’s consistent design is also maintained in the power supply connector part. The 24-pin ATX power supply socket and the two 8-pin ATX 12V power supply sockets use solid pins and metal armor design, which can make the power supply socket more durable and long-lasting. longer.



→ 24-pin ATX power socket.



→ Two 8-pin ATX 12V power sockets.

The power switch and self-test code indicator can be seen beside the memory slot, which is convenient for installation or bare testing. However, the restart switch is designed at the bottom right of the motherboard. It would be better if they could be put together. In the lower right corner, you can also see the Clear CMOS jumper pin corner, and above the I/O are the physical buttons for Clear CMOS. In addition, there is a Q-Flash Plus switch, which allows players to update the motherboard without turning it on. Bios.



→Power switch and self-test code indicator light.



→Restart switch, Clear CMOS jumper pin angle and F_Panel.



→ Clear CMOS switch and Q-Flash Plus switch.

PCIe 5.0, 4 M.2 slots

In the case where the B650 chipset provides fewer PCIe channels, the PCIe slot part is also given 3 x16 size slots, and the upper part is the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot provided for the CPU. This slot is reinforced with metal armor, and The new EZ-Latch buckle design is used at the end to make it easier for players to disassemble and install the graphics card, while the two PCIe slots below are provided by the chipset, namely PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and PCIe 4.0 x2 slot. groove.



→ PCIe slot list, from top to bottom are PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and PCIe 4.0 x2 slot.



→ Enhanced PCIe 5.0 x16 slot.



→ EZ-Latch snap design.

The storage part is the special design of the B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard. Since the channel of the chipset provides two PCIe slots, wired and wireless network and four SATA 6Gb/s slots, the M.2 slot is designed directly Let the 4 slots directly connect to the CPU, the upper two M.2 slots (M2A_CPU, M2D_CPU) are independent PCIe 5.0 x4 channels, and the lower two M.2 slots (M2C_CPU, M2B_CPU) are PCIe 5.0 x4 channels. The 5.0 x16 slot shares the channel, if the two M.2 slots have SSDs installed, the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot will be reduced to PCIe 5.0 x8, and the two M.2 slots will be PCIe 5.0 x4 lanes.



→ 4 M.2 slots with heatsink design under the slots.



→ 4 SATA 6Gb/s slots.

Although the number of USB ports provided by the B650 chipset will be less than that of the X670 this time, since the number of USB ports provided by the CPU remains unchanged, it can be seen that there are still 13 USB ports in the rear I/O, including USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, and on-board USB to basic USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E, 1 USB Gen2 19-Pin and 2 USB 2.0 9-Pin, equal to the onboard can provide USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 2 USB Gen2 Type-A and 4 USB 2.0 Type-A, The entire motherboard can provide up to 20 USB ports.



→Rear I/O port list.



→Two onboard USB 2.0 9-Pin ports.



→ USB 3.2 Gen2 19-Pin port.



→ USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type-E port.

The network part in the B650E AROUS MASTER gave Intel I225-V 2.5 GbE Ethernet this time, which is the current mainstream motherboard configuration, and the wireless network is equipped with Mediatek RZ616 wireless network card, providing Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 , and the accessories include AORUS dual-band antenna, with magnetic base and multi-angle adjustable design, which can meet various usage scenarios.



→ Intel I225-V network chip.



→ Mediatek RZ616 wireless card.



→ AORUS Dual Band Antenna.

22-phase digital power supply design, B650 chipset, list of materials

In the power supply part, the B650E AROUS MASTER directly benchmarks the X670E AORUS MASTER. This time, a 16+2+2-phase digital VRM power supply design is used. The control chip part uses the RA229620 digital PWM control chip. The 16-phase VCORE power supply is matched with a 105A Mosfet. The SOC and MSIC is a Mosfet with 2 phases and 90A.



→ 16+2+2-phase digital VRM power supply.



→ RA229620, digital PWM control chip.



→ Left is 105A RAA220105 Mosfet, right is 105A ISL99390 Mosfet.

Chipset part B650 will be equipped with two X670 chips compared to X670 motherboard, the chip set on B650 motherboard is the same as before, this time there is only one B650 chip.



→ B650 Chipset.

List of other materials



→ Left is JYS13008, PCIe 5.0 signal switching, right is Winbond 250256JWEQ BIOS chip.



→ Left is ESS ES9118, DAC chip, right is Realtek ALC1220-VB CODEC, sound effect chip.



→ iTE I/O control chip.

BIOS、GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER

The Bios part is the familiar operation interface for players. The first time you turn it on, you will enter the easy mode, and the basic hardware information will be displayed on the screen, and you can quickly open the XMP/EXPO setting file of the memory.



→ Easy mode.



→The information of the motherboard can be viewed on the Systeme Info. page of the advanced mode.

In the Tweaker page in the advanced mode, players can overclock the motherboard, including clock adjustment, voltage adjustment, etc., and the memory can also do XMP/EXPO settings and manual overclocking in this page.



→ Tweaker page.

Re-Size Bar, TPM 2.0 settings can be found in the settings page, both of which are enabled by default.



→ The Re-Size Bar settings can be found in the IO Ports sub-tab of the Settings page.



→ TPM 2.0 settings can be found on the Miscellaneous sub-tab of the Settings page.

Press F6 to open the fan setting. Each fan can be set to meet the needs of the mode and temperature reference object according to the installation location and usage situation.



→Fan setting page.

GIGABYTE’s software on the motherboard is also integrated into a GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER (GCC) software. By default, when entering the system, a window will pop up in the lower right corner asking if you want to install the GCC software, and after the installation, you can update the driver in the software. , adjust RGB Fusion lighting effects, control fans and overclock.



→The first time you open the software, it will automatically jump out of the driver update page.



→ GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER home page.



→ RGB Fusion page.



→ Fan Control page.



→ Performance overclocking page.

basic performance test

This GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER test is paired with a 16C 32T AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and a Team Group DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2 memory. There is no additional overclocking of the processor in the test. The single-core test can reach up to 5.6 GHz in the single-core test, and the multi-core test can reach 5.6 GHz. All-core 5.0GHz.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER

Memory: Team Group DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2

Graphics Card: TUF Gaming RTX 3060

System disk: Team Group CARDEA Z44Q

Power Supply: Phanteks Revolt Pro 1000W

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

First of all, through CPU-Z, you can see that the processor used in this test is AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16C 32T. The single-core running clock will be up to 5.6GHz, and the chipset code of the motherboard is X670/E. The memory matched with the test The clock is 5600 MHz dual-channel (4×32-Bit) with a total of 32GB. In addition, in the CPU-Z Bench test, the CPU scored 774.5 points for single-threading and 15782.5 points for multi-threading.



→ CPU-Z。

Cinebench mainly tests the image rendering of the CPU. Cinebench R20 has a complex scene and adds ray tracing operations. The result is that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core operation is 778 pts, and the multi-core operation is 14739 pts. The new version of Cinebench R23 test is the result, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core operation is 1996 pts, multi-core operation is 36773 pts.



→ Cinebench R20。



→ Cinebench R23。

The CPU Profile test in 3DMark can directly test the performance of the processor. The test is divided into 6 items, which test 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and full threads respectively. The single thread score is 1,119 points, and the full thread score is 16,365. point.



→ 3DMark CPU Profile test.

The memory part has passed the AIDA64 cache and memory test, but since the AIDA64 test has not yet fully supported the new platform, the performance is for reference only, this time using 2 8GB DDR5 memory @ 5600 MHz, the memory read speed is 74865 MB /s, the write speed is 70457 MB/s, the copy speed is 68066 MB/s, and the latency is 62.9 ns.



→ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

Daily use, game simulation test

PCMark 10 is mainly to simulate daily use conditions for testing, and test in three major directions, including Essentials basic computer test, Productivity productivity test and Digital Content Creation video content creation test. In the PCMark 10 test, it scored 11,614 points in the Essentials test, 11,606 points in the Productivity test, and 14,421 points in the Digital Content Creation test.



→ PCMark 10。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, in the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test, the physics test scored 47,353 points, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score achieved 16,639 points.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Time Spy。

GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER Motherboard Summary

This time, the mainstream B650E motherboard has benefited from the AMD 7000 series to give a lot of expansion support, regardless of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, just look at the USB expansion, even if it is 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C less than X670 , and can still surpass the previous generation of motherboards. The B650E AORUS MASTER has 13 USB ports in the rear I/O, and the onboard can provide up to 7, which can definitely meet the needs of most players.

In addition, in the design of B650E AORUS MASTER, two of the M.2 and PCIe 5.0 x16 slots are divided into channels, so that 4 M.2 can be directly connected to the CPU. When the B650 chipset seems to have insufficient PCIe channels , or allow players to have 4 M.2 slots and 4 SATA for storage expansion, and there is no need to share channels between M.2 and SATA.

Overall, the B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard launched by GIGABYTE this time has the same 16+2+2 phase 105A digital power supply as the X670E AORUS MASTER. The main difference is in the aspect of USB expansion. If players do not need so many high-speed USB ports , then B650E AORUS MASTER can bring better cost performance.