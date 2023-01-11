Switch to the new 1600MT/s interface speed flash memory, squeeze out the performance limit of PCIe 4.0 NVMe.

AORUS, the e-sports brand under GIGABYTE, recently released the AORUS Gen4 7300 series solid state drive, which is enhanced on the basis of the existing AORUS Gen 4 7000s, and the sequential access speed is pushed up to 7,300MB/s.

The previous high-performance representative product AORUS Gen4 7000s has a sequential access of up to 7,000MB/s for reading and 6,850MB/s for writing, and a 4K random throughput of 650,000 IOPS for reading and 700,000 IOPS for writing.

AORUS Gen4 7300 uses the Phison PS5018-E18 controller design solution, but replaces it with TLC 3D NAND with an interface rate of 1600MT/s, which increases the sequential access speed of AORUS Gen4 7300 to 7,300MB/s, but GIGABYTE has not yet publicly included 4K throughput More information including volume.

Judging from the limited information, AORUS Gen4 7300 will provide mainstream capacity options of 1TB and 2TB. The sequential reading speeds of the two are the same, and the writing speeds are 6,000MB/s and 6,850MB/s respectively. The AORUS Gen 4 7000s are no different.

Under the conditions of the 5-year limited warranty service, the design durability/write performance is 700TBW and 1,400TBW respectively, which is also unchanged. The similarities include heat dissipation. In addition to the standard M.2 Type 2280 version, there is also a version equipped with a heat dissipation module that emphasizes compatibility with PS5. Its design architecture seems to be continued from AORUS Gen4 7000s.