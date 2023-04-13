GIGABYTE, the world‘s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and hardware solutions, released the latest generation of GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics cards equipped with NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. GIGABYTE has combined GIGABYTE WINDFORCE thermal solution for the new graphics chip, and provides a variety of air-cooled graphics cards to meet the needs of different types of gamers – AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 MASTER 12G, GeForce RTX 4070 AERO OC 12G, GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 12G, GeForce Graphics cards such as RTX 4070 EAGLE OC 12G and GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G. Each series of graphics cards has been perfectly tuned, with strong performance and excellent heat dissipation, so as to provide consumers with more diverse choices in response to various usage scenarios and needs.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 MASTER 12G

AORUS is the top e-sports graphics card brand pursued by many die-hard gamers. The impressive exquisite appearance and excellent performance are what AORUS insists on giving players. The AORUS MASTER graphics card is equipped with GIGABYTE’s classic WINDFORCE cooling system. In addition to the forward and reverse fan cooling technology, the new shark bionic fan shape and innovative fan blade surface design allow the wind pressure to increase by 30% compared with ordinary fans at the same speed. At the same time, it can effectively reduce wind resistance and achieve 3dB noise reduction effect. In terms of passive heat dissipation, the enlarged version of the heat dissipation fin module with curved corners provides the largest heat dissipation performance ever, combined with the guiding effect of the superconducting heat plate and the composite heat pipe that completely cover the heat-generating cores such as the display chip, And the increased screen cooling design ensures that the graphics card can provide the best heat dissipation efficiency and maintain a high level of performance even under high load operation.

The AORUS MASTER graphics card is paired with the classic RGB Halo three-ring lighting to present a variety of unique and exclusive lighting effects through the persistence of vision. The delicate and colorful halo is favored by AORUS hardcore fans and DIY assembly players, and is regarded as the best RGB lighting in the industry. A dazzling example, players can also customize different colors and patterns through the GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER application software.

In addition, the AORUS MASTER graphics card also features aerospace-grade PCB protection film, dual BIOS design in quiet operation mode, and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. Excellent power phase design and precise power control make the graphics card have lower component temperature, less noise and less signal interference. The upgraded and strengthened metal back panel provides more stable durability with a special structural design, and it is not easy to deform or bend under long-term use to maintain a more beautiful use state. With the custom-made new anti-bending bracket, it also brings stability to the optimized installation of the graphics card without affecting the aesthetic layout of the installed machine.

GeForce RTX 4070 AERO OC 12G

The AERO OC graphics card is mainly in silver and white, which is widely loved by designers and users with simple styles. It is suitable for installations with light colors and minimalist styles as the theme. The LOGO design on the side can reflect rainbow light patterns The effect, combined with the display of RGB lighting, further enhances the appearance and texture. It is a graphics card that is responsible for the color quality.

The AERO OC graphics card adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE cooling system, equipped with 3 unique blade-shaped fans, with forward and reverse functions, large copper plates directly contacting the GPU, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes, fan stop function, and screen cooling technologies. , so that the entire graphics card can be kept in a low-temperature working environment at any time, thereby bringing higher and more stable product performance. The unique blade fan is also added with nano-graphene lubricating oil, which can extend the life of the fan by 2.1 times, reaching a durability close to that of a ball bearing, and it is quieter. The Dual BIOS design provides a silent mode for players to choose to enjoy a quieter experience. Just switch the physical switch and it can be set immediately without additional steps. It is also equipped with an upgraded and strengthened metal backplane to provide more stable durability, excellent power supply design and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components to enable the graphics card to operate in a cooler and more stable environment.

GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 12G

The GAMING OC graphics card is a classic and popular model of GIGABYTE. It focuses on superior performance and stability. The exterior design is mainly black and incorporates gaming elements. It is very suitable for the purchase of mass gamers.

GAMING OC adopts GIGABYTE WINDFORCE wind force cooling system, equipped with 3 unique blade guide fans, with forward and reverse functions, large copper plate directly contacting the GPU, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipe, fan stop function and screen cooling heat dissipation technology, so that The entire graphics card can be kept in a low-temperature working environment at any time, thereby bringing higher and more stable product performance. At the same time, the graphics card still has the characteristics of adding nano-graphene lubricating oil to the unique blade fan, Dual BIOS design, upgraded metal protection backplane, excellent power supply design and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components.

In addition, the graphics card also inherits the lighting effect of AORUS’ RGB Halo classic three-ring light, and the side LOGO also has RGB lighting. Players can customize different colors and modes through the software to create their own personal lighting style. The GAMING OC graphics card also allows users who like the RGB Halo three-ring lighting to have different models to choose from.

GeForce RTX 4070 EAGLE OC 12G

The EAGLE OC graphics card is favored by young people. It uses the aerospace wing-like rounded corner shape and the cosmic interstellar totem and other future technological elements to give a unique personalized identification. Performance and Durability. The size has the advantage of compatibility, which can be applied to most of the cabinet space. In addition, the display card also has RGB lighting effects, which add beauty and color to the entire card.

The EAGLE OC graphics card adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE cooling system, equipped with 3 unique blade guide fans, with forward and reverse functions, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes directly contacting the GPU, fan stop function, screen cooling and other heat dissipation technologies. In terms of durability, the unique blade fan with nano-graphene lubricating oil, Dual BIOS design, upgraded metal protection backplane, excellent power supply design and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, etc., all provide more stable and durable graphics cards operation.

GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G

WINDFORCE OC graphics card has a low-key visual appearance design, bringing performance, heat dissipation and durability all in place at once. The size advantage can be compatible with most of the case space, allowing players to enjoy the gaming experience brought by the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip immediately . It also adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE cooling system, equipped with 3 unique blade-guiding fans, with forward and reverse functions, composite heat pipes directly contacting GPU heat conduction, fan stop function, and screen cooling technologies. In terms of durability, the unique blade fan incorporates nano-graphene lubricating oil, an upgraded metal protection backplane, excellent power supply design, and carefully selected ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, all of which extend the service life of the graphics card for players and provide more stability. operation.

Anyone who purchases AORUS, AERO and GAMING series graphics cards can enjoy up to 4 years of warranty service (need to register online within 30 days of the date of purchase), allowing users to immerse themselves in games or creations with peace of mind. Taiwan will start selling GIGABYTE AERO, GAMING, and EAGLE series graphics cards today. For more graphics card information, please stay tuned to GIGABYTE’s official website: https://www.gigabyte.com/tw/Graphics-Card