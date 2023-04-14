Home Technology GIGABYTE Launches Korea Limited Edition GeForce RTX 4070 KOREA OC 12G Graphics Card
GIGABYTE Launches Korea Limited Edition GeForce RTX 4070 KOREA OC 12G Graphics Card

GIGABYTE Launches Korea Limited Edition GeForce RTX 4070 KOREA OC 12G Graphics Card

The RTX 4070 OC version of the graphics card whose performance was lifted yesterday and went on sale, did you players watch the unboxing test? When Gigabyte lifted the ban, it also launched a limited edition graphics card “GeForce RTX 4070 KOREA OC 12G” for South Korea, which also uses the Ada Lovelace architecture, 4th generation Tensor Core, 3rd generation RT Core, 12GB GDDR6X 192-bit graphics card memory specifications , and support NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame technology.

The WindForce 3X cooling module is used, but the appearance design is more lively. Many Korean patterns are added to the front/back plate/fan axis of the graphics card. Only the GeForce RTX logo on the side of the whole card has ARGB lighting effects. The size of the card is 30x13x5.76 cm, occupying a space nearly 3_Slot thick, and also uses the 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR power supply slot.

