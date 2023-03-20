Home Technology GIGABYTE: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will be configured with 8GB of memory
GIGABYTE: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will be configured with 8GB of memory

GIGABYTE: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will be configured with 8GB of memory

No surprises, because that is what everyone probably knows is confirmed

We know that the GeForce RTX 4070 will go on sale on April 13, but there is not so much information about the GeForce RTX 4060. Earlier, Videocardz reported that GIGABYTE has confirmed the memory configuration of GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060.

In the GIGABYTE Control Center software information, it is confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 is 12GB of memory, and the GeForce RTX 4060 will be equipped with 8GB of memory.

In fact, the GeForce RTX 4070 has been identified as a 12GB GDDR6X memory configuration, and now it is just confirmed.

At the same time, it can also be confirmed that GIGABYTE will launch a white version of the AERO series graphics card in GeForce RTX 4070.


