Reporter Ke Zongxin/Comprehensive Report

GIGABYTE announced today (12/13) that it will launch a new generation of AMD RDNA 3 architecture graphics cards that combine 5nm and 6nm processes. The models that are expected to be launched are AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX ELITE 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G, Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G are all new air-cooled graphics cards launched by Gigabyte, and are the world‘s first to adopt AMD’s advanced small chip design (chiplet).

The AORUS ELITE graphics card is equipped with GIGABYTE’s classic WINDFORCE cooling system, which combines three 10cm unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse cooling technology, Vapor Chamber superconducting thermal copper plate, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipe, fan stop function, Enlarging the screen cooling design will bring more powerful cooling effect to the graphics card and maintain a high level of performance. The built-in Dual BIOS function design allows users to enjoy a quieter experience.

AORUS ELITE graphics card has aerospace-grade PCB protective film and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components. Through the upgraded and strengthened metal backplane combined with special structural design, the graphics card is more stable and durable. It is not easy to deform or bend after long-term use. To maintain a more beautiful state of use. The new anti-bending bracket is specially tailored for this graphics card, preventing the PCB from bending and sagging, providing a more optimized strengthening effect, and taking into account the overall visual appearance. The official provides a 4-year warranty service, allowing users to immerse themselves in games or creations with peace of mind.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G graphics cards are classic and popular series of GIGABYTE, emphasizing performance and durable stability. The GAMING OC graphics card adopts the GIGABYTE Windforce cooling system and is equipped with 3 unique blade-shaped fans with forward and reverse functions, Vapor Chamber super-conductive copper plate directly touching the GPU for heat conduction, high-efficiency pure copper heat pipes, fan stop function, and Screen cooling, etc. technology. Adding nano-graphene lubricating oil to the unique blade fan can extend the service life by 2.1 times, which is durable and quieter. In addition, the graphics card also has RGB lighting to create your own gaming style. The GAMING OC graphics card is not only equipped with an upgraded and strengthened metal backplane, but also provides a tailor-made new anti-bending bracket and ULTRA DURABLE ultra-durable certified components, bringing a more durable structural design to the graphics card.

▲ Gigabyte public board graphics card Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G.

In addition, Gigabyte also provides Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G two public graphics cards for players to choose. Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24G graphics card provides up to 96 computing units and is equipped with 6144 stream processors and 24GB GDDR6 384-bit memory interface. Display outputs include one HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1, and one USB TYPE-C connector. The minimum system requirement is 800 watts; the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20G graphics card provides up to 80 computing units and is equipped with 5376 stream processors and 20GB GDDR6 320-bit memory interface. Outputs include one HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1, and one USB TYPE-C connector. The minimum system requirement is 750 watts.