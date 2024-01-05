GIGABYTE specific AM5 motherboards can get USB4 functionality when paired with AMD Ryzen 8000G series processors

AMD Launches Ryzen 8000G Series Processors with USB4 Transmission Capabilities

AMD has announced the launch of its Ryzen 8040 series processors for notebook computers, with plans to also release the Ryzen 8000G series processors codenamed Phoenix for desktop computers. These processors will be paired with DDR5 memory and AM5 pin motherboards. The company has indicated that it is unlikely for ordinary consumers to choose X670 or X670E motherboards to go along with the Ryzen 8000G series processors.

One of the key features of the processors is their high-speed USB4 transmission capabilities which will allow for faster data transfer. Although the processors will not place special emphasis on 40Gbps USB4, some motherboard manufacturers are planning to provide USB4 transmission capabilities for specific AM5 motherboards. For example, the GIGABYTE AORUS B650E ELITE X AX ICE motherboard will allow users to use USB4 high-speed transmission devices with Ryzen 8000G series processors.

USB4, which was announced by the USB-IF organization in August 2019, is based on the Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification. This means that it will provide faster data transfer speeds compared to previous USB standards.

It is currently unclear whether other motherboard manufacturers such as ASUS and MSI will also allow users to use the USB4 function in combination with Ryzen 8000G and AM5 motherboards. However, the addition of USB4 transmission capabilities is likely to enhance the overall performance and user experience of these processors.

