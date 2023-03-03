GIGABYTE’s new “UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0” power supply, the new version is mainly to update the ATX 12V v3.0 specification, and also has a native PCIe 16pin 12VHPWR cable, maintaining a small 14cm body, all black flat module cable and the main Japanese Capacitor design allows players with standard ATX chassis to have the option of installing large power supplies such as 80 Plus Gold UD850GM and UD1000GM.

Specification

Specification Intel Form Factor ATX 12V v3.0

PFC: Active PFC (>0.9 typical)

Input voltage: 100-240Vac (full range)

Input current: 12-6A

Input frequency: 60-50Hz

Output wattage: 850W

Fan: 120mm Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) fan

80 PLUS：Gold

Efficiency: 90% at typical load

MTBF：>100,000 hours

Protection: OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP

Power Good Signal：100-150ms

Hold Up Time：>16ms

Dimensions: 150 x 140 x 86 mm

All black module flat line

1 x 1 x ATX/MB 20+4 Pin 610mm

1 x 2 x CPU/EPS 4+4 Pin 600mm+200mm

1 x PCIe 5.0 16 Pin 700mm

2 x 4 x PCIe 6+2 Pin 600mm+150mm

2 x 8 x SATA 600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm

1 piece 3 x Big 4 Pin + 4-Pin floppy 500mm+120mm+120mm+150mm

GIGABYTE UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 Power Supply Unpacking / Small Size, Modular, ATX 3.0, PCIe 5.0 Graphics Card Support

The first-generation UD850GM PG5 was launched when the RTX 3090 Ti came out. This new model is specially marked with UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 for easy identification by players. The new version is mainly to upgrade the Intel Form Factor ATX 12V v3.0 specification, which can withstand 3 times the GPU instantaneous overload output and 2 times the total power instantaneous overload, meeting the high-wattage power supply requirements of the flagship CPU and GPU.

UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 has 80 Plus Gold certification, has a conversion efficiency of more than 90%, also maintains high-quality Japanese capacitors, and has an enhanced heat dissipation design. It is equipped with a 120mm HYB cooling fan, and it will automatically stop when the system power consumption is less than 170W. Even if the fan is turned on at full load, the fan noise is the highest at about 35dB.



↑ GIGABYTE UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 outer box is marked with ATX 3.0.

The back of the box clearly shows information such as the power conversion efficiency, the wattage noise curve of the fan, and the number and length of the connectors of the all-black module flat cable. Of course, it also includes the large table specifications of the power supply.



↑ Details on the back of the box.



↑ Power supply, module cable and power cable.

The UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 with a small body design, the size is only 150 x 140 x 86 mm, is compatible with all ATX cases, has a matte black metal case, and is equipped with a 120mm hydraulic bearing fan. As long as the output wattage is lower than 170W, it will automatically turn off Stalled fans reduce noise, while fan speed curves are automatically adjusted as load increases.



↑ UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0。

The power supply modular connector provides M/B, 3 sets of CPU/PCI-E, 3 sets of peripheral SATA, 1 set of 12VHPWR and other connection ports.



↑ Modular Connector.



↑ Power mains input and switch.

The power meter shows that UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 can output a maximum wattage of 850W at +12V and +12VHPWR, while the maximum current of +12V is 70.8A, and the maximum current of +12VHPWR is 55A, which can meet the power supply of RTX 40 series flagship graphics cards.



↑ Power meter.

The power supply uses an all-black module flat cable, but the PCIe 16pin 12VHPWR cable is covered with a braided cable. The module cable includes: 1 x ATX 24pin, 1 CPU 8pin, 1 PCIe 5.0 16pin, 2 PCIe 6+2pin, 2 SATA, 1 large 4 pin and other power lines.



↑ Power module cable.



↑ Motherboard ATX 24pin.

UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 only provides one CPU power cable, but has two CPU/EPS 4+4 pin connectors, the lengths are 600mm + 200mm respectively.



↑ CPU/EPS 4+4 pin connector.

PCIe 16-pin 12VHPWR module cable, the main 12-pin connector is divided into 6 +12V and 6 ground pins, and additional 4-pin signal pins CARD_PWR_STABLE, CARD_CBL_PRES, SENSE0, SENSE1, etc., defined by the SENSE signal pin Allows the connector to deliver up to 600W of power.

However, when installing the PCIe 16-pin 12VHPWR power cable, make sure that the wire behind the connector has a length of about 3cm without bending, and at the same time make sure that the connector is completely inserted into the socket to ensure the safety of the power supply.



↑ PCIe 16-pin 12VHPWR module cable.



↑ When connecting, make sure that the connector is completely inserted into the socket, and reserve a certain length of the wire so that it does not bend excessively.

The general PCIe 6+2 pin has 2 and 4 connectors, and the lengths are 600mm+150mm respectively.



↑ PCIe 6+2 pin module cable.

In terms of peripheral power supply, there are 2 8 SATA connectors and 1 3 large 4-Pin and 4-Pin floppy connectors.



↑ SATA piercing connector.



↑ Big 4 Pin connector.

UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 and RTX 4080 GAMING OC burn-in, stress test

In terms of testing, use the OCCT stress testing software to perform a dual load test on the CPU and GPU, check the voltage conditions of +12V, +5V and +3.3V reported by the motherboard through the software, and use the NVIDIA PACT tool to test the GPU power consumption, current changes.

The hardware used in the test is an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, paired with a GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS ELITE motherboard and a GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GAMING OC graphics card.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS ELITE

Memory: KLEVV DDR5-5600 UDIMM 16GBx2

Graphics card: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GAMING OC

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: 360mm AIO liquid cooling

Power supply: UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0

OS: Windows 11 Pro 22H2

Through the OCCT stress test on the CPU and GPU, the total wattage of the computer reached about 846.7W during the test, and the motherboard voltage information monitored by OCCT shows that +12V is stable at 12.024-12.096V, as for +5V and +3.3 The same is true for V, which meets the stable high wattage required for high-end i9-13900K and RTX 4080 dual-burning.



↑ OCCT Power Test 1H.



↑ HWINFO motherboard sensor values.



↑ The maximum power consumption of a dual-fired computer is 846.7W.

Then use the NVIDIA PACT tool, the first set of 12V1 voltage is 11.990V / 0.940A / 11.271W during standby, and the PCIe Slot of the graphics card only consumes 3.4W.

Through “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” under the 4K, crazy light pursuit, and DLSS 3 quality settings, the average power consumption of the GPU came to about 282W, and the instantaneous maximum was 350.3W, of which the 12V1 line reached a current of 18.615A.

Finally, using the Furmark Xtreme burn-in test, the GPU reached an average power consumption of 326.7W and an instant 354W. The 12V1 measured a power consumption of 11.915V, 26A, 310.2W.



↑ 12V1 power consumption in standby.



↑ “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” GPU power consumption.



↑ Furmark Xtreme burn-in GPU power consumption.

Summarize

GIGABYTE UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 power supply, updated to the ATX 12V v3.0 specification, can meet the instantaneous overload power consumption of the flagship CPU and GPU, and also provide the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector required by the PCIe 5.0 graphics card, which can meet the RTX 40 high-end graphics card The power supply requirements also make it easier for players to install the whole line, and the power supply also maintains 2 4 PCIe 6+2 Pin cables, so that ordinary graphics cards can also be used.

UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 has 80 PLUS gold certification, the price in Taiwan is $4590, the power supply body is only 14cm in length, and it is more compatible with most ATX cases, so that the mid-tower case can also have the latest ATX 3.0, PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR New specification, and 850W high wattage power supply is optional.