Gigabyte update again? Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC PRO new model

Gigabyte update again? Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC PRO new model

Gigabyte’s RX 6800/ RX 6800 XT currently has a total of four Gaming series models, including the OC and non-OC versions of the two models. This is also the beginning of Gigabyte’s restart of the Radeon RX 6000 graphics card series since the middle of last year renew.

According to the information shared by the foreign forum videocardz, the new RX 6800 XT Gaming OC PRO will be slightly larger than the original RX 6800 XT Gaming OC, and the cooling module will be increased from 28.6mm to 33mm in length. In fact, it is Gigabyte’s own RX 6950 The cooling module of XT Gaming OC is used.

The screen output interface provides two HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4A. Besides, there is no more detailed information on the current PRO version, but now AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards have been launched, and a heat dissipation module with a higher frequency is specially rebuilt. What is the significance of the upgraded model? I think only Gigabyte knows this.

