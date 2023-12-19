Giorgia Meloni the best, Matteo Renzi the worst: the 2023 report cards of Italian politicians on social media

Giorgia’s debut Meloni with Threads (things?) was greeted by a shower of vowels. A deluge indeed. Meta’s new social network does not yet allow chats between individuals but it is among the few to allow posts and comments only by voice. And the Italian Prime Minister received it thousands of short audio clips in response to his “From today you can also follow my updates on Threads”: more or less 5-6 thousand, many of which are inadvisable to listen to in public.

Meloni is not the only one to have rushed to the social network which could put Twitter in serious difficulty (more in difficulty than how much Musk hasn’t already put it), as emerges from DeRev’s annual report dedicated to the activity of politicians on social media: “It is the first time that we have noticed such a massive and rapid adhesion to the debut of a platform by prominent figures in the institutional field”, he confirmed the CEO of the company, Roberto Esposito.

All on Threads in no particular order

The report examined the last 12 months of the 7 leaders of the main parties, that is (in alphabetical order) Carlo CalendarGiuseppe ConteGeorgie MelonsElly SchleinMatteo SalviniMatteo Renzi and Antonio Tajani. Which are obviously all on Threads, albeit in different ways and which mirror the rest of their activity on social media.

I the first to arrive were Conte, Renzi, Salvini and Meloni, then followed by Calenda, Schlein and Tajani: Calenda was ironic and political, with a post against the wide field; More combative count, with the promise to “name names and surnames”; Meloni was institutional; Renzi confirmed himself as an observer, but ready to read comments and advice; Tajani posted a photo with Zuckerberg.

Defined Salvini and Schlein’s debuts were “more lively”., which in fact were greeted with a large dose of irony: the leader of the League chose private life, with an image from an ice rink; the second posted a vowel that was received with a fair amount of vitality (far from flattering, it must be said).

Meloni in front of everyone, Conte and Renzi in difficulty

And the rest of social media, in the rest of the year? There ranking drawn up by DeRev, which takes into account not only the numbers but also the quality of the work (online, obviously), sees Meloni at the top of the ranking, followed in order by Schlein, Salvini, Conte, Calenda, Tajani and Renzi. As explained, the analysis closed on December 8 and measured their performance on the main platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter) through various indicators, i.e. number of followers, average weekly growth and average engagement, calculated from the average number of interactions on posts in relation to the number of followersboth per day and per single post.

It emerged that the prime minister proved to be good and constant in communicating with people and also capable of significantly increasing the audience of users who follow it on social media (+33.8% which is equivalent to 1.84 million followers acquired in the year) and of record good engagementespecially on Instagram (3.07%) and TikTok (3.06%).

Instead, they appeared both Conte and Renzi will be in difficulty during 2023: the first lost followers on Instagram and Facebook, confirming himself only on TikTok (he gained 165 thousand); the second has lost his following on X (Twitter, that is), even though it has always been his favorite platform.

Schlein achieved second position thanks to the notable, but only exploit in the two weeks that saw it rise to the top PD secretariat (it almost doubled the number of followers, reaching close to 790 thousand), but without then capitalizing on the new visibility.

The most popular numbers and posts

Meloni’s performance during 2023 allowed her to reduce the gap with Salviniwhich historically moves very well on social media: between the two there remains a difference of one million followers (8.78 for her and 9.76 for him), but it must be taken into account that just two years ago, Meloni had half as many by Salvini.

Il leader of the League continues to excel in terms of engagement, probably also because he publishes a lot: 6257 posts in a year (an average of 4.6 per day), second only to Calenda (7695), which however focuses mostly on Twitter. Among those who register significant losses of followers there are the same Calendar (-5619 are Instagram, but +17 thousand are Facebook), Renzi (almost -35 thousand on Twitter) and above all Conte (-34,212 on Instagram and -15,107 on Facebook).

As for the 100 most popular posts published by political leaders in 2023, 66 are on TikTok: among the top 20, 11 are by Meloni (many dedicated to visits to India), 5 are by Conte and 4 by Salvini, mainly focused on news. Schlein’s most successful posts include thanking him for the victory (56 thousand interactions on Instagram), the Milan square for the rights of same-sex families (49 thousand interactions on Instagram), a post on Giulia Cecchettin and April 25th.

Note how Conte is among the few to make a heated opposition to the government also on social media, so much so that in most of the successful posts he attacks Meloni. With mixed results, but that’s it.

