Giorgia Meloni with the Roma Pride shirt (really?)…

June is, not only in Italy but all over the world, the Pride Month. That is, the month of LGBTQIA+ pride. In which anyone who believes that all sexual identities and orientations have equal rights, and should not be discriminated against, he has several opportunities to demonstrate, as we have mentioned in another article.

The calendar of events is constantly evolving, and touches about fifty Italian cities. Among these, of course, the capital. Roma Pride took place on Saturday 10 June. And despite the revocation of the patronage of the Lazio Region (or perhaps precisely because of this), he called a few tens of thousands of people to parade.

Several political leaders of various opposition parties met – and made statements -, as well as the mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri. Given the positions of the government majority, no presence was really to be expected.

Except that, it was even the Prime Minister and leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who showed off the Roma Pride T-shirt. But did it really happen?

Giorgia Meloni and the Roma Pride shirt

The image that has been making the rounds on social media portrays Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an informal attitude. She and she can be seen in a T-shirt, apparently inside a private apartment, with her hair tied back, a dazzling smile and the middle and index fingers of her right hand mimicking the “V” for victory.

But the most surprising thing is that Giorgia Meloni flaunts the Roma Pride t-shirt.

It goes without saying that thehe surprising image went around the net accompanied by the most disparate captions. Which we can divide into two categories. On the one hand there are the voters or supporters of her, or in any case the sympathizers of the center-right, who wonder what on earth the prime minister is up to, and if she is not exaggerating with the concessions to the opposition. It is not easy to report some excerpts, because punctually seasoned with unreferable words.

On the other hand, there are precisely the centre-left voters, who have welcomed with a mixture of astonishment and satisfaction this unexpected demonstration of openness by a political figure known for his radical positions on the subject.

La fake news

Both categories can stop ruminations, because Giorgia Meloni has never worn the Roma Pride shirt.

It is a photomontage which, it must be said, is of an extremely better quality than what is usually offered on the Net.

And it is, in this sense, only a small preview of what could happen in the near future with the refinement of artificial intelligence (we’ll talk about it again at the end of the article).

We were talking about Giorgia Meloni and the Roma Pride T-shirt. The original image was taken in 2019, and portrays the president of the Brothers of Italy with a T-shirt that is much more consoling to her personality and ideology.

The original post that stands out on Facebook is dated November 11, 2019. The caption reads: “Look what they gave me”, complete with a smiley crying with laughter. And a cartoon caricature depicting Meloni herself appears on the shirt. At the height of her mouth, on a tricolor background, the words can be read in capital letters: “I am Giorgia”. An allusion to a catchphrase from that period, when Meloni said from the stage (and precisely in opposition to the LGBTQIA+ movement): “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian.” Phrase remixed and became a song, as well as the title of the autobiography of politics.

Refined photo editing, cheesy hoax

We say here what has often been written elsewhere: the lies that pass through the images, especially if they are well made like that of Giorgia Meloni with the Roma Pride t-shirt, are more difficult to disprove, because they have a stronger and more immediate emotional grip.

Yet, it was enough to reflect on the fact that it would have been very implausible to expect such a thing mise by a political figure who has always held positions diametrically opposed to those of those who aim at total equality and the elimination of all discrimination on gender identity.

Add to this the fact that such a sensational change of perspective would have filled the front pages of the newspapers and the schedules of all tigì.

Towards ever more accurate fake news

In short, Giorgia Meloni’s hoax with the Roma Pride shirt rests on a not very credible intuition, but with the support of a really well done image.

Consider, as Open’s colleagues have noted, the degree of finesse achieved by artificial intelligence, which, for example, has proposed a series of shots of alleged giant animals immortalized in the Victorian era.

Here: it is to be thought that Midjourney and other software will produce deepfakes that are less and less distinguishable from reality.

E when the lies are even more thought out from the point of view of plausibility, then we should really roll up our sleeves. And sharpen even more our ability to keep a cool head, verify and cross-reference sources, relying only on reliable sites.