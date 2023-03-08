<br />

To build the future you need a hedgehog and a fox. The fox is more emotional, spontaneous, intuitive, moves across multiple disciplines. The hedgehog is more pragmatic, vertical on some knowledge. Without one or the other, nothing innovative can be created: the fox is needed to identify the need and the path to follow, the hedgehog is needed to build it.

“I am the fox.”

Giorgia Zunino is an architect by training. An atypical manager of the public administration, he works in the health sector. But he is like the medieval figures of the architect-master builder of cathedrals: he moves to where there is an enlightened leadership to work in the long term.

Anticipatory thinking

«Anticipatory thinking is not easy to follow – he says during a virtual meeting -, I go where there is fertile ground, to be able to work in perspective. Unfortunately, in politics today we look at short-term collection, while we work for bring a vision of the possible future that is useful in the long run for a given context».

Giorgia Zunino, anticipatory strategist who uses anticipatory thinking, in the healthcare world, to perceive the risk shifted over time

Compared to the “traditional” futurists, Giorgia Zunino has a role closer to Strategy [anche se, va puntualizzato, un esercizio di futuro che non si concretizza in una strategia ed un piano di azione è un esercizio incompleto – ndr]. The basic question is: how do you achieve your goals?

«The topics are those of health and health service management, of digital healthcare, but there is a lot to do, because first of all it is necessary to understand – and then change – the basic paradigm of this sector».

The history of healthcare, in Europe in general and in Italy in particular, is linked to ancient paradigms. The post-war health model: structures designed and built for acute moments, such as illness or interventions.

«Our society is chronically oriented. The model of approach has to be changed: health is a journey. The “episodic” healthcare model, which is activated when someone is sick, is no longer adequate. We need a new approach that starts from conception and lasts a lifetime,” explains Zunino.

This is a very specific transformation, apparently, but one that falls perfectly within the area of ​​cultural transformation that the evolution of our times demands of us.

«It implies a change in the mentality of doctors and in the management of hospital structures. An example is Covid: studies have been carried out since 2014 and we knew what to get people locked up at home due to a pandemic to do. But it was not possible to do this. The cognitive level is clear for all decision-makers, or at least it could have been, but politics is slow. In 2050 there will be many people in cities and many will be poor. What to do? What idea of ​​the future? And what basic investments need to be made?», is Zunino’s provocation.

This that Giorgia Zunino recalls the problem of a policy that does not deal with the future: While in Finland there is a Minister of the futurewhich must be consulted and involved in a series of decisions, «in southern Europe politics is concerned with cutting ribbons. In medicine we are educated on the idea of ​​a future of disease where you take better medicine and get well. But this is not the way».

In Africa there is more drive for evolution and change

Giorgia Zunino’s training is complex. As an architect you have studied and dealt with very different things: art, science, philosophy, psychology. And then there is the spirit of futurism, the cultural movement that you have designed through architecture (and not only) a way of imagining the world even before looking at it.

Much more concretely, the phrase of the American science fiction writer William Gibson, “The future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed“, is the epigraph of Zunino’s moment of change of perspective.

«In 2013 I left my job as a technical manager of a hospital, I sold my house, clothes and everything else, to go on a trip around the world. I felt that something was changing but I could not identify and explain it. I had glimpses of the future and a certain amount of anxiety. Traveling I understood that the future is not a when but a where».

The journey took Giorgia Zunino to Africa, to a rural hospital in an apparently technology-free area.

«The problem is that today technology is confused with the goal, while it is only the tool that allows us to work on the future, not the thing itself. Technology changes lives but we need to understand the effects it has on the near and distant future».

In Africa, Giorgia Zunino has found more drive for evolution and change than in Italy:

«In Kenya, where you had to take care of the animals, people paid the ticket to the missionary hospital with their cell phone when we still had revenue stamps attached. Hospital employees entered with fingerprints because it cost too much to make magnetic tags. Technological evolution came from needand this is a lesson that I have found everywhere».

If you want to find who came first, between the egg of technology and the chicken of society, the answer is simple: society. At the basis of the development of technology is the need that comes from people. And the development of technologies is linked to people.

“The world wouldn’t exist without people. Interaction produces change and society is the framework for technology, not vice versa».

While many investments go in the direction of technology, «one should be indifferent to it and have an autonomous orientation», suggests Giorgia Zunino.

The problem in our societies, however, is also another:

«In Africa I discovered that innovation also comes because there is nothing to destroy compared to the Western world, too structured and used to a reductionist approach to things rather than an approach that includes everything. Applications in hospitals are silos, each one does a single thing, and digitization continues to be thought of as the transformation of paper into digital. The thought does not change: the file trolley has become digital but always follows the same routes. Instead, the value of digital is to create a single data container where they can be analyzed from different access points, reducing the need for information, procedures… complexity».

The anticipatory strategy, perceiving the risk shifted over time

The word futurist could even be worn out, in Giorgia Zunino’s vision:

«I define myself as an “anticipatory strategist”. I’m not a scholar of the future, I don’t have that kind of training. I do it, working together with people on participatory strategies. The tools for citizen participation are there, the law has established them. I use anticipatory thinking to perceive risk shifted over time, which in my opinion is one of the health care sectors bias more critical”.

Paradigm shift is central. The Institute of Health is working on the One Health idea. As the Institute itself explains, “The holistic One Health vision, i.e. a healthcare model based on the integration of different disciplines, is ancient and at the same time current. It is based on the recognition that human health, animal health and ecosystem health are inextricably linked“.

In other words, “Womb-to-Tomb“, from the womb to the grave.

«The participation of people is strategic, investments in digital literacy are fundamental. A person who is not health literate gets sicker and is treated worse if he goes to the hospital. The funding is there and the seed of One Health is there, but the rest is all to be created», explains Giorgia Zunino. «The right KPIs must be found for the general managers, making sure that citizen participation and the result of the work are understood. And we need to understand what the health opportunities are for people, starting from social behavior and the environment in which we live. Medicine, sport, psychology and even gaming: they are all things that touch each other».

The issue is complex: leaving citizens alone in the face of a medical phenomenon such as, for example, the prevention of smoking (“If you smoke you’ll get sick and you can die”) which then has no sequel in the rest of life and society, according to Zunino it is wrong.

«Virtual reality and the metaverse can already be used today to help and reinforce, using methodologies such as the gamification which allows you to do rewarding e reinforcement based on all the theory and psychological technique for positive habit creation. There’s so much you can put together.”

There are positive examples, such as the thousand days project: «The first thousand days of the person, to form correct health habits, begins with conception and with signals and methods taught to the mother to reinforce good habits», explains Giorgia Zunino.

This approach is linked to a basic idea, which is always that of the architect-master builder who moves where needed: planning beyond the horizon of one’s life. Design and building a cathedral means working on something that we will never see completed. The underground humus that needs to be helped to develop will be used to grow oaks that we will never see as adults.