Giraffes are good with numbers and statistics. Do not you believe it?

As absurd as it may seem to you, this is the conclusion reached by several researchers in a study published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports, led by Federica Amici of the University of Leipzig in Germany and the Max Planck Institute.

Still shocked that giraffes aren’t herbivores? Well, here’s a new curiosity about these majestic and fascinating animals for you. Apparently, well 4 specimens from the Barcelona Zoo have recently successfully passed some tests specially designed to evaluate their math skills and more.

These tests consisted of showing the giraffes two transparent containers with different amounts of foods specific: carrots and zucchini. The peculiarity lies in the fact that, while the former are particularly loved by the animal, the latter are not.

Subsequently the researcher then took a little food from each containerhiding it in the fist of the hand in such a way as not to allow the giraffes to visually choose their favorite dish.

Each test was naturally repeated several times, varying the experimental conditions such as the amount of food contained in each hand by the researcher. However, the results show that most of the time the animals chose with confidence the hand containing many, good, carrots. All this would seem to demonstrate a choice not dictated purely by chance, but by a sort of “awareness”… at least probabilistic.

They probably won’t have episodic memory as developed as dolphins, but despite the small size of their brains (in proportion to their enormous body), it seems that giraffes are real experts in statistics!