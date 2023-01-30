Produced by INTI CREATES, the new 2D action game “Grim Guardians: Demon Purge” (Nintendo Switch / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam), scheduled to be launched on February 23, has been announced recently The opening animation video sung by the sisters of Kamito (singers: Eno Uema, Chomi Hashimoto).

“Girls Demon Net” is a 2D side-scrolling action game in which two high school girls who work as “demon hunters” fight to restore the school that has turned into a demon city. Players have to operate two characters with different performances, and aim to advance to the depths of the level where the boss demon is waiting. It is fun to defeat the boss demon to obtain new weapons, launch further strategies in subsequent levels, and discover elements of new routes.

In addition, this work also corresponds to 2 people playing at the same time. In addition to operating 2 characters at the same time to make coordinated actions, there is also a “style system” that allows players to freely choose the difficulty level, as well as the character that changes with multiple rounds of play. The game content, etc., is a work that allows players to enjoy the hard-core action of INTI CREATES works, coupled with a horror art style that is different from the past.

The opening animation sung by Kamito Sisters (Vocals: Eno Uema, Chomi Hashimoto) is released!

The opening animation of “Girl Mojing” has been released. It includes the theme song “Impossible × Impossible × Impossible” sung by sisters Shinobu Shinobi (Emo Uema) and Sister Kamizono (Cinami Hashimoto). It is a golden combination of lyrics written by Hako Factory and music composed by Kazupo Yamada. Park”‘s TAKUYA arranges the music, and you can enjoy the images presented with a brisk beat and a beautiful manga style.

The full singing version will be included in the original soundtrack CD (1 piece) of “Girl Mojing” bundled with the boxed limited edition.

Let’s challenge together with the power of two──

Product Information

Game Name: Girl Mojing

gaming platform: Boxed Nintendo Switch 下載版 Nintendo Switch、PlayStation 4、PlayStation 5、Xbox One、Xbox Series X|S、Steam（PC）

Game Genre: Action

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Release date: Boxed version… March 23, 2023 (Thu) Download version… February 23, 2023 (Thursday)

Suggested selling price: Download version NT$930 / HK$220 Boxed regular version NTD 1190 / HKD 323 Boxed limited edition NTD 2290 / HKD 628

Boxed Limited Edition Bundle Contents: “Girl Mo Jing” full-color setting data set “Girl Mo Jing” Original Soundtrack CD (1 disc) “Sister Swap!” Acrylic Keyring



Boxed version reservation bonus: A4 folder

