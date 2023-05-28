git at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for git. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for git that became known on April 26th, 2023. The Windows operating system and the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source git are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3246 (Status: 05/26/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for git – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.1.

git Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Git is free software for distributed version control of files.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in git to bypass security protections, manipulate data, and escalate privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-29011, CVE-2023-25652, CVE-2023-29007, CVE-2023-25815 und CVE-2023-29012 traded.

Systems affected by the git vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source git < 2.40.1 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.39.3 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.38.5 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.37.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.36.6 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.35.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.34.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.33.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.32.7 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.31.8 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

Open Source git < 2.30.9 (cpe:/a:open_source:git)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3246 vom 2023-05-26 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3246.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3245 vom 2023-05-23 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3245.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3263 vom 2023-05-23 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3263

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3280 vom 2023-05-23 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3280

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3263 vom 2023-05-24 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3263.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3248 vom 2023-05-22 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3248

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3247 vom 2023-05-22 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3247

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3246 vom 2023-05-22 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3246

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3245 vom 2023-05-22 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3245

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3243 vom 2023-05-22 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3243

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6050-2 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6050-2

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3192 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3192

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2081-1 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014775.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2038-2 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014719.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2062-1 vom 2023-04-28 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014673.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6050-1 vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6050-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2038-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014591.html

OSS Seclist.org Vulnerability Description vom 2023-04-25 (26.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q2/104

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT Security Advisory for git. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/26/2023 – Initial version

04/27/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/02/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Ubuntu

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/09/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from Ubuntu and Red Hat

05/22/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/24/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

05/26/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

