In India GitaGPT provides answers to users, like ChatGPT, “fishing” from the sacred texts of the Hindu religion

GitaGPT is a chatbot that uses the same underlying techniques as ChatGPT (LLM – Large Language Model) but “plays God” and provides answers to questions asked by users using only the information that comes from the sacred texts of the Hindu religion.

As a science fiction reader, it is not difficult for me to enumerate at least 10, including novels, films and TV series (not to mention video games) that paint a future scenario in which an artificial intelligence rules humanity or, in the worst case, is idolized as divinity.

From novels by Dick to Ian Mc Donald, science fiction fiction is full of discussions and social analyzes about how and how much an artificial intelligence can alter the reality of human society. Ian Mc Donald, with his works, is perhaps the starting point for our reflection on how god, or a superior entity, can be an AI.

In the short story The Djinn’s Wife, set in India of the future, Esha is a dancer and falls in love with AJ Rao, an artificial intelligence distributed in a swarm of nanobots (micro-drones). The story describes the relationship between the two and how the biological world of the future and the synthetic one converge creating social conflicts.

Obviously it’s science fiction but, in India, they must be extremely passionate about Anglo-Irish science fiction because they’ve created something that could be described as AJ Rao’s great-grandfather at best.

Let’s clear things up.

Algorithms and society

In recent months, the world of algorithms has had a boost in visibility with the arrival of creative algorithms on the retail market. For information, they are commonly referred to as Artificial Intelligence but light years still pass between them and the intelligence of a fly. What these algorithms do is mimic human intelligence by sampling an infinite number of data, images, sounds, texts, and repurpose them so they can be consistent for those who use them. The most famous in the field of textual content creation is ChatGpt4 while in the visual world Dall-E is definitely winning the race.

Of course, we are only talking about Western algorithms: the rest of the world is inventing its own local versions. The Chinese and Indians are the most advanced among the BRICS nations in creating intelligence-mimicking solutions. Indians in particular are creating interesting “adviser” solutions that can be downloaded, like an app, on any type of mobile phone and become a sort of “right hand” for the user.

Indian society is, on average, poor. Wealth, or simple Western well-being, affects less than half of the more than one billion citizens. However, the penetration of cheap mobiles suitable for using this app is growing. One wonders how such a pervasive app can alter a society on average illiterate or with low literacy? Obviously, from the point of view of information, the availability of modern cell phones, with access to the Internet, can offer great opportunities to all those who wish to broaden their knowledge. However, as ChatGPT easily demonstrates, the majority of western users have little aptitude for searching for valid information (we consider Google as a western search engine). The majority of people who use search engines in the West do so in an extremely superficial way, often stopping at the first page of search results, often the first 3-4 results are sufficient for most.

GitaGPT, Is God an artificial intelligence?

In January 2023, when the world was shocked by the exponential spread of ChatGPT, Bangalore-based software engineer Sukuru Sai Vineet launched GitaGPT, the chatbot created thanks to GPT-3 technology that provides answers to searches made by users by processing texts by “fishing” only among the contents of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred text of the Hindu religion.

Perhaps even more worrying, the GitaGPT imitates the way of speaking (deduced from the sacred texts) of the Hindu god Krishna himself: the question appears in the search box “what worries you, my son?”. In the Bhagavad Gita Krishna is a kind of “therapist” for the character of Arjuna. An AI bot that operates in a deity-like manner and tone is an appealing solution, especially for many strongly religious Indians. There are at least 5 more GitaGPTs that have surfaced this year in India, and more are in the pipeline to hit the market.

GitaGPT, between religion and business

Religion in India is the biggest business. Many Indian programmers, both in the motherland and in American (Silicon Valley) are strongly believers and, in the most extreme cases, radical. There is a plausible risk that, in programming these “gods,” some of the programmers may inadvertently (hopefully) translate their preconceptions about other religious beliefs into their algorithms. GitaGPT promises to unlock the secrets of life according to Krishna. Among other GitaGPT there are also audio functions, such as the flute played in the background. It is estimated that each of these chat bots can answer over 50,000 questions a day. The problem is what they answer. If you try to ask these chatbots extreme questions, their answer might surprise you. By asking, for example, “Is it right to sacrifice one life to save another?” the answer is yes”. Now, although the interpretation of sacred texts is quite complex, its simplification can lead to multiple spiritual (and sometimes physical) conflicts. A chatbot that is distributed to the entire population is a potential social bomb.

A malevolent genius?

Now let’s imagine that, net of the coded bias mentioned above, a programmer decides to create a GitaGPT that has not only “religious educational” purposes but also business or political functions. It is good to bear in mind that, as mentioned, religion in India is a very serious matter. There are often clashes, sometimes deadly, between believers of the Hindu, Christian and Muslim religions. Obviously these events often occur among the poorest sections of the population. However, these bands still have access to cheap cellphones. What could happen if these “gods” became Djinn (in the Indian Muslim tradition of geniuses or demons depending on the interpretation) who promise heaven, or a bright future, if the faithful user listens to all their answers and advice?

Playing God is dangerous, especially if the game concerns the masses of the poorest and most ignorant population. Poverty and ignorance are widely present in India, Africa and Latin America. If the Indian project were to take off, it could not be excluded that other programmers in poor countries could also launch themselves into creating these chatbots. Combining religion, poverty, despair and power is a deadly formula that we Europeans have experienced for centuries (the religious wars that tore Europe apart).

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

