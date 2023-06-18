Gitea: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Gitea. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Gitea that became known on May 9th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, IBM DB2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Gitea are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3644 (Status: 06/16/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety Advice for Gitea – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Gitea Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

Gitea is an open source Github clone.

A remote attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Gitea to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-29400, CVE-2023-24540 und CVE-2023-24539 traded.

Systems affected by the Gitea vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

IBM DB2 (cpe:/a:ibm:db2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Gitea < 1.19.3 (cpe:/a:gitea:gitea)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes 4 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3644 vom 2023-06-16 (16.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3644

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1760 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1760.html

IBM Security Bulletin 7001859 vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/7001859

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3435 vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3435

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2052 vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2052.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3445 vom 2023-06-06 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3445

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6140-1 vom 2023-06-06 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6140-1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3379 vom 2023-06-03 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3379

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3415 vom 2023-06-01 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3415

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-EFD9BBF67E vom 2023-05-26 (30.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-EPEL-2023-efd9bbf67e

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3318 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3318.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3319 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3319

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3323 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3323

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3319 vom 2023-05-26 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3319.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3318 vom 2023-05-25 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3318

Gitea Release 1.19.3 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://blog.gitea.io/2023/05/gitea-1.19.3-is-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT security notice for Gitea. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/09/2023 – Initial version

05/25/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/26/2023 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

05/30/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

06/01/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/05/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/06/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Amazon

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon and IBM

06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

