As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for GitLab. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for GitLab on March 3rd, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source GitLab are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitLab Security Release: 15.9.2, 15.8.4, and 15.7.8 (Stand: 02.03.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for GitLab – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.1.

GitLab Bug: Effects of exploiting the known vulnerabilities

GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in GitLab to disclose information, cause a denial of service, bypass security protections, perform a cross-site scripting attack, or cause other effects.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-1084, CVE-2023-1072, CVE-2023-0483, CVE-2023-0223, CVE-2023-0050, CVE-2022-4462, CVE-2022-4331, CVE-2022-4289, CVE-2022-4007, CVE-2022-3758 und CVE-2022-3381.

Systems affected by the GitLab vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source GitLab < 15.9.2 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.8.4 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.7.8 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitLab Security Release: 15.9.2, 15.8.4, and 15.7.8 vom 2023-03-02 (03.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/03/02/security-release-gitlab-15-9-2-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GitLab. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de