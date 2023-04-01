As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for GitLab. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for GitLab on March 31, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source GitLab are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitLab Security Release: 15.10.1, 15.9.4, and 15.8.5 (Stand: 30.03.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for GitLab – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

GitLab Bug: Description of the attack

GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

An attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in GitLab to execute arbitrary code, bypass security measures, disclose confidential information, cause a denial of service condition, manipulate data, and perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1733, CVE-2023-1710, CVE-2023-1708, CVE-2023-1417, CVE-2023-1167, CVE-2023-1098, CVE-2023-1071, CVE-2023-0838, CVE-2023-0523, CVE-2023-0485, CVE-2023-0450, CVE-2023-0319, CVE-2023-0155, CVE-2022-4342, CVE-2022-3513 und CVE-2022-3375 traded.

Systems affected by the GitLab vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source GitLab Community Edition < 15.10.1 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab Community Edition < 15.9.4 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab Community Edition < 15.8.5 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab Enterprise Edition < 15.10.1 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab Enterprise Edition < 15.9.4 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab Enterprise Edition < 15.8.5 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitLab Security Release: 15.10.1, 15.9.4, and 15.8.5 vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/03/30/security-release-gitlab-15-10-1-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GitLab. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

