GitLab: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

There is a current IT security warning for GitLab. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for GitLab on May 3rd, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source GitLab are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitLab Security Release: 15.11.1, 15.10.5, and 15.9.6 (Stand: 02.05.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for GitLab – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.8.

GitLab Bug: Description of the attack

GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in GitLab to escalate privileges, bypass security protections, perform a cross-site scripting attack, and disclose information

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-2182, CVE-2023-2069, CVE-2023-1965, CVE-2023-1836, CVE-2023-1621, CVE-2023-1410, CVE-2023-1265, CVE-2023-1178, CVE-2023-0805, CVE-2023-0756, CVE-2023-0464 und CVE-2022-4376.

Systems affected by the GitLab vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source GitLab < 15.11.1 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.10.5 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.9.6 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitLab Security Release: 15.11.1, 15.10.5, and 15.9.6 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/05/02/security-release-gitlab-15-11-1-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for GitLab. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/03/2023 – Initial version

05.05.2023 – CVE supplemented

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. +++

