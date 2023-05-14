GitLab: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for GitLab. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for GitLab on 05/11/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source GitLab are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitLab Security Advisory (Stand: 10.05.2023).

Security Advice for GitLab – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

GitLab Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in GitLab to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2181 traded.

Systems affected by the GitLab vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source GitLab < 15.11.3 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.10.7 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

Open Source GitLab < 15.9.8 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitLab Security Advisory vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/05/10/security-release-gitlab-15-11-3-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GitLab. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/11/2023 – Initial version

