Give you the money quickly!Game masterpieces in the second half of the year, a summary of major game conferences: PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom, etc.

During E3 in previous years, major developers would use this opportunity to release news about many masterpieces of games. However, due to the epidemic situation, major game manufacturers now tend to hold their own press conferences. Of course, this year is also quite lively. The editor will help you arrange them according to the date. I am so selfishly looking forward to the news of the masterpiece, let’s say sorry to Qianqian together! Wahaha (If there are games that the editor did not introduce, welcome everyone to help add pitfalls!)

The following conferences include: “PlayStation Showcase”, “23 Summer Game Fest”, “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”, “PC GAMING SHOW 2023”, “Ubisoft Forward”, “Capcom Showcase”

《EXOPRIMAL》「Capcom Showcase」

Multiplayer dinosaur killing game. Available July 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC. First day on Xbox Game Pass

“Baldur’s Gate 3” “PC GAMING SHOW 2023”

Classic Dungeons & Dragons style RPG. Available August 31st on PS5/PC (Steam/GoG)

《Starry Sky》（Starfield）「Xbox Games Showcase 2023」

Outer space exploration RPG. Launched on Xbox Series X|S / PC on September 6, on Xbox Game Pass on the first day

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

The equipment system has been comprehensively improved, large-scale upgrades, new story content, and paid DLC. Launched on all platforms on September 26

Forza Motorsport, Forza Motorsport, Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Realistic racing car. Launched on Xbox Series X|S / PC on October 10, on Xbox Game Pass on the first day

“Assassin’s Creed: Visions” “Ubisoft Forward”

Back to the original intention, there really is an Assassin’s Creed of assassination. Available October 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

“Marvel Spider-Man 2” “23 Summer Game Fest” & “PlayStation Showcase”

PS5’s most high-profile exclusive game. Launches on PS5 on October 20

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

Let you understand why traffic jam is a city management game. Available October 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. First day on Xbox Game Pass

Persona 5 Tactics “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

Q version P5 battle flag type game, brand new story. Launched on Xbox Series X|S / PC on November 17, on Xbox Game Pass on the first day

“Persona 3 Remake” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

A role-playing (pick-up) game remade in P5 specifications. Launching on Xbox Series X|S / PC in early 2024, first day on Xbox Game Pass

“Dragon Among Men 8” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

Dragon of the Extreme Mini Game, a Japanese RPG. Available early 2024

“FFVII” Remake Part Two “Rebirth” “23 Summer Game Fest”

Classic remake, new experience, full of sincerity. Launched in the first half of 2024, exclusive to PS5 for a limited time

“Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

A brilliant mix of psychosis and fantasy in this role-playing action-adventure game. Launching in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC, first day on Xbox Game Pass

Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

The new IP of the P5 team. Launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024

“Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023”

Flight simulator, in cooperation with the movie “Dune”. Launching on Xbox Series X|S / PC in 2024, first day on Xbox Game Pass

“Kunitsushin: The Way of the Goddess” “Xbox Games Showcase 2023” & “Capcom Showcase”

Japanese-style demon-slaying action role-playing game. Unpublished release time, first day on Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Doctrine 2 “Capcom Showcase”

Nissan American Dungeons and Dragons style, super free open world adventure game.No release date yet, available on PS5, Xbox Series, PC (Steam)

“Virtual Reality” “Capcom Showcase”

Cute little loli. A release date has not yet been announced.Little loli far away

Give you the money quickly!

I originally thought that after playing “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, I would lose interest in the game, but after sorting out the information, I was motivated to work hard to make money again!

The new DLC of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion”, which is full of animation, is so close to us; “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion”, which returns to the original intention, makes people look forward to becoming a ghost who comes and goes without a trace again. Really “assassin”; “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, which is still full of high-quality movies, makes people can’t help but want to shuttle freely in New York; after playing a generation of remakes, people can’t wait to know the follow-up The classic masterpiece reinterprets “FFVII Rebirth”; there are also P3 remakes, Capcom’s new works, Dragon 8, and the game industry is also ready to go in 2024!

Don’t talk about it, hurry up and save money, enjoy the game, and don’t forget to apologize to Mr. Hebao!

Electric Otter Girls LINE official account friend recruitment is underway! Featured daily technology news and promotional events, as well as secret skills of various Apps, you just missed it!