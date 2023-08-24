Giving feedback: What feedback channels are there?

There are many other options for giving feedback in the workplace besides the traditional verbal interview. Current media such as videos or screenshots are increasingly being used, especially for hybrid and remote work. Read our overview of the traditional and modern feedback channels and what is special about feedback via video and screenshot.

What are feedback channels?

In order to transmit feedback such as ratings, praise and criticism from one person, group or organization to another person, group or organization, you need suitable communication channels. These feedback channels are designed in such a way that the feedback can be given correctly and reaches the intended recipient. Using the right feedback channel also means that the feedback can achieve the desired result. Feedback channels are conceivable in various contexts, such as in companies, educational institutions, customer service processes, in social media and online platforms.

Overview of feedback channels

Which feedback channel is the most suitable depends on various aspects: the context, the type of feedback, the available media and the available resources. It is important for companies and organizations to use those feedback channels that are suitable for effectively collecting and evaluating feedback.

Classic feedback channels

Oral feedback: Feedback can be given personally via speech in conversations, meetings and discussions, during presentations and on telephone calls.

Written feedback: Feedback can be given via text in letters, memos, e-mails and comments in documents.

Anonymous written feedback: Anonymous feedback messages can be collected in suggestion boxes.

Modern feedback channels

Online platforms: Feedback can be given in the form of comments and scaled ratings on websites, forums and rating portals as well as in social media.

Digital questionnaires and forms eg in Google Forms, Typeform and Survey Monkey are used to collect feedback.

messenger services like Slack and Asana invite you to give feedback in the form of short messages and emojis.

hotlines and online chats allow not only direct communication between companies and customers, but also the opportunity to give feedback.

Interactive Platforms for webinars, workshops and training courses enable the transmission of feedback such as problems, praise or criticism from the participants.

Feedback per Video und Screenshots

Especially in a hybrid working world and with asynchronous workflows, new forms of feedback using videos or screenshots are becoming increasingly important. This means the transmission of feedback, comments or ratings by video, usually by screen video, or in a screenshot. Feedback in videos or screenshots is widespread and is used in companies, creative industries and educational institutions, for example.

Visual feedback with Snagit

Easily create screenshots and screencasts of your screen, add annotations, graphics and comments and easily pass on the feedback file.

Get a free trial now

Pursue can leave feedback in screen videos, for example, to comment on project plans, discuss creative work or exchange ideas. It is also possible to evaluate performance via video feedback.

educational institutions can use video feedback to evaluate and comment on student presentations, projects or assignments.

Customer feedback in the form of screen videos and screenshots is helpful to clearly communicate problems with digital products or services and can save time for long explanations.

The advantages of feedback via videos and screenshots: Visually see exactly what a comment or suggestion refers to in a presentation, project plan or software application. Misunderstandings and long explanations can be avoided. Feedback via screencast or screenshot is therefore usually clearer and more effective than long descriptions. It’s similar to the commenting feature in Word documents, except that it can be used regardless of the software or screen application you’re using. In addition to clarity, visual feedback via video or screenshot enables complex information to be conveyed clearly and vividly, e.g. B. by inserting lists and graphic elements next to comments.

Fully functional trial version of Snagit

New to Snagit? Try out all the screen recording and screen video features. Edit your screenshots and add lists, annotations or graphic elements.

Download Free Trial

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

