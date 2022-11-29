Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 80 countries from around the world will participate in Giving Tuesday on November 29, 2022. The growing global initiative takes place each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. The event saw a record $2.7 billion in 2021 (+10% on 2020) donated by 35 million people in the United States, recalls Giving Tuesday, the non-profit that created the movement in 2012. The slogan of organizing is: “Unleashing the Power of Radical Generosity.”

“Each of us can bring about an enormous amount of positive change. Our daily actions, decisions and behaviors can be oriented towards radical generosity. The suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering,” the organization argues. So every act of generosity will count on Tuesday, Nov. 29, said Asha Curran, CEO and co-founder of GivingTuesday, whether it’s donating money, volunteering or just giving someone a smile.

«Radical to us actually means how generosity can be incorporated into even our most mundane micro-actions. Generosity is not just a value expressed in a transactional way, but actually in how we treat our fellow humans in every interaction, every day of our lives,” said Curran who developed the idea for Giving Tuesday in 2012 with co -founder Henry Timms while working on a social impact program at the YMCA on New York City’s Upper East Side.

The initial idea was to harness the power of social media to make the generosity go viral. “It was immediately bigger than we expected,” Curran said. “Country after country has begun to join the movement. And now we’re in over 85 countries.”

Giving Tuesday isn’t linked to supporting a single cause, but it does provide a list of possible organizations, as well as various ways to give back without donating money. In Italy the project is coordinated by the Aifr Foundation. On the site there are suggestions on how to participate with ideas for individuals, companies, schools. Furthermore, on the occasion of this sixth edition of GivingTuesday Italia, the Aifr Foundation has created the Photographic Contest “Scatta la generosity” dedicated to schools and non-profit organizations to tell the story of the gift and generosity. The aim is to enhance commitment, care and solidarity through the universal language of photography to celebrate the beauty of the gift and inspire more and more people to take a leap towards solidarity actions.