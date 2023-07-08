Home » Glacier: “Netflix for climate protection content” goes online
Technology

Glacier: “Netflix for climate protection content” goes online

by admin
Glacier: “Netflix for climate protection content” goes online

Exciting idea from Austria: The greentech startup Glacier from Vienna has gone online with a new learning platform that is intended to score points as an “interactive Netflix” for climate protection.

The idea behind it: people interested in the topic of climate protection – especially from the corporate environment – should be able to continue their education via the on-demand platform.

The Greentech portal relies in particular on explanatory videos.

Greentech learning platform

The project is also called “Climate Academy” and advertises with consulting services around “ESG-Risks & Opportunities” and wants to develop solutions and achieve the sustainability goals of companies.

See also  "Diablo® IV" releases the first "Game Insider" video: The World of Sanctuary takes players in-depth understanding of the new face of Hell | XFastest News

You may also like

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus: New IT Vulnerability Alert

Fully automated train driving is being tested

China shows alternatives at the AI ​​World Conference...

Peugeot 208: New (electric) compact car with outstanding...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Secure free offers for...

How to Fix the Threads App Crash Issue...

Mate-XB, the new Comau exoskeleton to relieve worker...

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale: Grab Great Game...

Balcony power plants: craft president demands expensive hurdle

Team17 Signs Publishing Agreement with Lichthund for New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy