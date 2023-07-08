Glacier: “Netflix for climate protection content” goes online

Exciting idea from Austria: The greentech startup Glacier from Vienna has gone online with a new learning platform that is intended to score points as an “interactive Netflix” for climate protection.

The idea behind it: people interested in the topic of climate protection – especially from the corporate environment – should be able to continue their education via the on-demand platform.

The Greentech portal relies in particular on explanatory videos.

Greentech learning platform

The project is also called “Climate Academy” and advertises with consulting services around “ESG-Risks & Opportunities” and wants to develop solutions and achieve the sustainability goals of companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

