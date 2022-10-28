While the official launch of Strike Distance’s space horror game The Callisto Protocol is still a few weeks away, we’ve had a chance to play a beta version of the game, and our previews have attested to the quality and attention to detail. .

We also had the opportunity to interview Glen Schofield, the studio’s CEO and Callisto Accord director, at Gamereactor, and during a visit to the Spanish Strike Distance studio, we discussed the start of the December 2 Some of the themes we’ll see at the start of the day.

One of the things we are most looking forward to discussing with him is choiceKaren FukuharaasDanny Nakamuracharacter of. The actress, best known for her roles in “Suicide Squad” and her role in the series “The Boys,” Kimiko, made a surprise appearance in the upcoming final trailer and is the most popular of the cast. well-known faces. It was her role in Eric Kripke’s morally ambiguous superhero series that made them decide to cast her:

“At the time, the boys had just come out – I think the whole season – and (there were) a lot of fans. I think her character was just coming out, yeah, yeah, just in some of them, but we’re also in ” Saw her in Suicide Squad, so we were like, ‘Okay, we want a budding actress, she looks and acts a little bit tough, but maybe a judgment-challenging one’, she’s the character, and I’m glad we She was chosen because their chemistry, and their non-chemistry on screen, really helps the story.

The Callisto Protocol has now gone gold and is patiently awaiting its December 2 release.

Are you looking forward to playing Callisto Accords?