Home Technology Glen Schofield discovers how he signed Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) to The Callisto Protocol
Technology

Glen Schofield discovers how he signed Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) to The Callisto Protocol

by admin
Glen Schofield discovers how he signed Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) to The Callisto Protocol

While the official launch of Strike Distance’s space horror game The Callisto Protocol is still a few weeks away, we’ve had a chance to play a beta version of the game, and our previews have attested to the quality and attention to detail. .

We also had the opportunity to interview Glen Schofield, the studio’s CEO and Callisto Accord director, at Gamereactor, and during a visit to the Spanish Strike Distance studio, we discussed the start of the December 2 Some of the themes we’ll see at the start of the day.

One of the things we are most looking forward to discussing with him is choiceKaren FukuharaasDanny Nakamuracharacter of. The actress, best known for her roles in “Suicide Squad” and her role in the series “The Boys,” Kimiko, made a surprise appearance in the upcoming final trailer and is the most popular of the cast. well-known faces. It was her role in Eric Kripke’s morally ambiguous superhero series that made them decide to cast her:

“At the time, the boys had just come out – I think the whole season – and (there were) a lot of fans. I think her character was just coming out, yeah, yeah, just in some of them, but we’re also in ” Saw her in Suicide Squad, so we were like, ‘Okay, we want a budding actress, she looks and acts a little bit tough, but maybe a judgment-challenging one’, she’s the character, and I’m glad we She was chosen because their chemistry, and their non-chemistry on screen, really helps the story.

The Callisto Protocol has now gone gold and is patiently awaiting its December 2 release.

See also  Samsung continues to mock Apple with its flagships

Are you looking forward to playing Callisto Accords?

Karen Fukuhara as Dani Nakamura in The Callisto Protocol.

You may also like

Unreal Commander dual-window file manager free tool, easier...

The 11 tweets that have marked history

The head of the Sonic team really wants...

The 11 tweets that have marked history

“Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII” demo experience: the...

Android phone replacement strategy, the system replacement method...

Ken Block hits Las Vegas with the Audi...

So long, Apple, welcome Linux

Analysis of star movements in open star clusters,...

Brandon buys a French rival. Brembo launches a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy