Skybound Games and Toylogic have announced when single-player and co-op shooter Glitch Busters: Stuck on You will arrive on PC and consoles. As for what it will let players overcome, the colorful shooter will debut on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on May 23, here’s a synopsis of the game.

“In the far future, the AIs flooding the internet will be attacked by a mysterious virus – it’s up to a team of Glitch Busters to stop them from infecting every AI in the virtual world!”

As for what else the game will offer, we’re told it will be co-op with up to four players, but will also be playable entirely solo. It will also see the series ditch its previous 3D-style 2D visuals, feature a range of unlockable weapons and abilities, and will be set in a series of unique levels, including those of a metropolis and a volcano.

Check out the gameplay trailers for the titles below.