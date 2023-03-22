Home Technology Glitch Busters: Stuck on You coming in May – Glitch Busters: Stuck on You
Technology

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You coming in May – Glitch Busters: Stuck on You

by admin
Glitch Busters: Stuck on You coming in May – Glitch Busters: Stuck on You

Skybound Games and Toylogic have announced when single-player and co-op shooter Glitch Busters: Stuck on You will arrive on PC and consoles. As for what it will let players overcome, the colorful shooter will debut on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on May 23, here’s a synopsis of the game.

“In the far future, the AIs flooding the internet will be attacked by a mysterious virus – it’s up to a team of Glitch Busters to stop them from infecting every AI in the virtual world!”

As for what else the game will offer, we’re told it will be co-op with up to four players, but will also be playable entirely solo. It will also see the series ditch its previous 3D-style 2D visuals, feature a range of unlockable weapons and abilities, and will be set in a series of unique levels, including those of a metropolis and a volcano.

Check out the gameplay trailers for the titles below.

See also  Career guide on how to look super hard 24/7 (on Slack and Teams)

You may also like

“Artificial intelligence to build other worlds”

Switzerland cannot digitize

DreamHack Open features Fortnite is returning

piqd | The Twitter Files

Redfall hands-on preview: Can Arkane keep its winning...

6 tips to get your dream job through...

The vacuum and floor mopping robot goes over...

Ubisoft plans to use AI to generate NPC...

Learning and understanding for new visions and new...

Standard or Digital Edition: Which Playstation 5 is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy