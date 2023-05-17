Global Risks Report: Many companies do not see the climate crisis as a risk

Where is the problem? A new study from the University of Hohenheim and the communications consultancy Crunchtime Communications unmasks an almost bizarre perception in view of the ever-worsening climate crisis.

Only every second company (51%) names climate change as a risk in their risk report. This puts climate change in seventh place as a corporate risk and just ahead of the corona pandemic and concerns about new pandemics (50%).

This was the result of a study by communication scientists at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart and the communications consultancy Crunchtime Communications. study in detail

In the foreword by the Management Board, climate change plays almost no role as a corporate or business risk (1%).

“Many companies do not name climate change as a risk for their own company or their business. The communicated risk agenda of companies differs greatly from the political and social debate.

Business as usual: what do I care about the climate catastrophe?

In this year’s Global Risks Report by the World Economic Forum, five of the ten biggest risks are environmental,” says Prof. Dr. Frank Brettschneider to consider. “It would be advisable for companies to deal more with the topic of climate change in their risk reports and to explain how they are preparing for it. Your stakeholders will expect that.”

Energy, trade and engineering see the most risks



Energy, trade and mechanical engineering show the highest risk sensitivity in a sector comparison. For the three sectors, geopolitical developments (> 90%), delivery bottlenecks (> 80%) and inflation (> 75%) represent the top risks in the risk report. Companies from the financial sector, on the other hand, address the fewest risks in their risk reports.

