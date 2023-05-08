Globally in 56th place: Austria lags behind when it comes to internet speed…

Especially when it comes to stationary connections, Austria is well behind other European countries. When it came to mobile internet, Austria still ranked 21st.

Austria lags behind other countries in things Internet speed still clearly behind. Like the speed test of the USinternet company Ookla shows occupied Austria in March at stationary internet connections internationally only the 56th place. That puts the country well behind other European countries such as Spain, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Portugal, Sweden and Finland. With mobile Internet Austria placed 21st.

Singapore was the leader with a download speed of 235.4 megabits per second (Mbps). It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (221.87), Chile (220.39) and China (216.38). Austria posted 77.6 Mbps in March, behind the global average of 79 Mbps. The German neighbors made it to place 51 with 82.20 megabits per second.

Austria fared better with mobile Internet with a download speed of 76.79 megabits per second. The field was led by the United Arab Emirates (178.25), Qatar (174.56) and Norway (143.55). For comparison: The international average in March was 41.54 megabits per second.

The speed of the is measured Internets based on samples collected in the two largest cities in each country. The median value is then calculated on this basis and compared with the data from other nations, according to the Speedtest website.

(WHAT)