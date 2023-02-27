Problems for Gmail. Tens of thousands of users are currently reporting problems accessing Google’s email service. Reports also come from Italy where between 15:00 and 16:00 thousands of users reported on Downdetector the impossibility of accessing mailboxes.

Reports come mainly from the major Italian cities, from Rome to Milan, and many in the cities of the North-East. But the problem seems to be more extensive. And it would concern all the countries where the service is available, according to the Downdetector map. Thousands of reports from the United States, with several users reporting the appearance of a “502” error when trying to access their account.

The problem, from what emerges on social media, would be intermittent. Several US and European media report the impossibility of reaching the service from both browsers and apps. As often happens in these cases, many complaints are gathered on Twitter behind the hashtag #Gmaildown.

And many users, especially in Italy, remember the most recent downtime of Libero and Virgilio, the two email providers who had server problems in January that blocked access to email for several million Italians. In this case, however, the problem would be more limited.