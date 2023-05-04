Gmail has also begun to add a “blue tick” icon, which is convenient for users to judge whether the source of the letter is safe

In order to further allow users to judge the authenticity of emails in Gmail, Google announced earlier that it will add a “blue tick” icon that can be recognized by identity authentication in Gmail, making it easier for users to judge whether the mail is safe.

According to Google’s instructions, this design is to increase the security of Gmail and malicious email attacks. The “blue tick” icon will be used as an authenticated store and business identification, so that users can easily determine whether the received mail is disguised as a specific email. Businesses commit fraud.

Behind the “blue tick” icon is the integration with the brand identification message verification standard (BIMI, Brand Indicators for Message Identification) that Google added to the Gmail service in 2020, which uses the DMARC standard (domain-type mail verification, reporting) and Consistency) to strengthen security. When the brand operator completes the DMARC standard certification, or issues VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) certification through Entrust Datacard, DigiCert and other third-party organizations, the certification image can be displayed in the email through the BIMI standard Show.

Google expects to provide this update to Gmail users in the next few days, and appeals to stores and companies using Workspace services to register brand names and other information through the brand identification information verification standard as soon as possible, so as to facilitate clear identification in Gmail services.

In addition to releasing an update on the Gmail service, Google also further expanded the passwordless login application mode earlier, and will make its “Passkeys” function correspond to Google services on various platforms, meaning that it can be used on the web, Android or iOS and other platforms to log in to Google services in a more convenient and intuitive password-free way.

