Gmail senders are also marked with a blue tick mark!To help users filter dangerous and phishing emails – Computer King Ada

Although Gmail has always done a good job in filtering, many dangerous and phishing advertisements are automatically classified as spam to prevent users from opening fraudulent or virus links by mistake, but it still cannot exclude all problematic emails. In order to make it easier for users to tell whether the sender is safe or not, following the introduction of Logo support in 2021, Gmail is also adding a new blue tick icon recently, representing verification.

Earlier on Google’s official blog, Google announced that Gmail began to use the tick icon in the BIMI (Mail Identification Brand Indicator) technology, which is the blue tick icon, through which senders can strengthen “authentication” and ” Verify the brand logo”, so that recipients can recognize at a glance that this is an email sent from an official email address, and then read it with confidence. Even if it is accidentally classified as spam, you don’t have to worry about whether it is a phishing email. For mail, there is no problem with the blue tick.

This method is really good. If you receive phishing emails in the future, such as: Apple ID is frozen, you can directly check whether the sender has a blue tick. If there is no blue tick, there is a high probability that it is a phishing email, and it is easier to identify Easy, especially for some elders, most of the elders do not know the official mailbox address.

Google also mentioned: “This strong email authentication can help users and email security systems identify and block spam. With confidence and an immersive experience for them, everyone gets a better email ecosystem.”

Of course, this premise is that the brand and company mailboxes have set BIMI. For this reason, in the Google Workspace administrator instructions, there is a page introducing how to add Logo and BIMI to the brand. People who need it can read it:



In addition, when the mouse hovers over the icon with a blue tick. Also “The sender of this email has been verified, they have the domain name and profile Logo icon used to send the email”, just like the first picture.

The tick icon for BIMI (Brand Indicators for Mail Identification) technology has been fully rolled out starting May 3, 2023 and is expected to be seen within days/weeks, including:

Applies to all Google Workspace users as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business users.

For users with a personal Google account.

Gmail has always been working hard to fight against phishing emails. Now the filtering system is actually very good. Most of them will be classified as spam. Like my mailbox, there are quite a few of them that are temporarily locked and have packages. The letter is in the garbage category, but many people are still deceived:



Source: Official Google Blog