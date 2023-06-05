GNU Cpio: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

There is an IT security warning for GNU Cpio. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for GNU Cpio that became known on November 7th, 2019. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Open Source cpio, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura are affected by the vulnerability System Manager and Avaya Web License Manager.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3445 (Status: 04.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for GNU Cpio – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

GNU Cpio Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

GNU cpio is a popular program for processing archive files. It is included in many Linux distributions.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in GNU Cpio to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2019-14866.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 12.04 ESM (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 14.04 ESM (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 19.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 19.10 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)

Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)

Open Source cpio < 2.13 (cpe:/a:gnu:cpio)

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)

Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)

Avaya Web License Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:web_license_manager)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3445 vom 2023-06-04 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/06/msg00007.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0181 vom 2022-01-27 (27.01.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0181

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0073 vom 2022-01-11 (12.01.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0073

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3119 vom 2021-08-10 (11.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3119

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2479 vom 2021-06-17 (18.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2479

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2461 vom 2021-06-16 (17.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2461

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-1582 vom 2021-05-26 (26.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-1582.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1582 vom 2021-05-18 (19.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1582

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:0949 vom 2021-03-22 (22.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:0949

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2020-120 vom 2020-10-10 (12.10.2020)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101071282

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2020:3908 vom 2020-09-29 (30.09.2020)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2020:3908

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2019:3064-1 vom 2019-11-26 (26.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2019/suse-su-20193064-1.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2019:3059-1 vom 2019-11-26 (26.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2019/suse-su-20193059-1.html

GNU cpio release table from 2019-11-06 (07.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.gnu.org/software/cpio/#TOCreleases

Ubuntu Security Advisory USN-4176-1 vom 2019-11-06 (07.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://usn.ubuntu.com/4176-1/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT security notice for GNU Cpio. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

November 7th, 2019 – Initial version

11/26/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/30/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/12/2020 – Added new updates from AVAYA

03/22/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/26/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

06/17/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/18/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

08/11/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/12/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/27/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/05/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de