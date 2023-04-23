GNU Emacs: Vulnerability allows code execution

There is an IT security warning for GNU Emacs. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 21, 2023 to a security hole for GNU Emacs that became known on March 20, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux and open source GNU Emacs are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2012 (Status: April 21, 2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for GNU Emacs – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

GNU Emacs Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

GNU Emacs is a text editor that can be equipped with any extensions through a programming interface in the Emacs Lisp programming language.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in GNU Emacs to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-28617.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source GNU Emacs (cpe:/a:gnu:emacs)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2012 vom 2023-04-21 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2012.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1915 vom 2023-04-20 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1915

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6003-1 vom 2023-04-06 (11.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6003-1

NIST Database vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-28617

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT Security Advisory for GNU Emacs. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/20/2023 – Initial version

04/11/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/21/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon and Red Hat

