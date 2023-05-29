Go camping with “Luxury Mobile Toilet The Portal”!

When camping “Gear Control” spends all their time buying all kinds of camping equipment and utensils, can you think that “toilet” is also the key to affecting the experience? Jupe, a company known for its luxury camping style, specially launched the “high-tech mobile toilet on the market” to solve the psychological barriers of some people to use the toilet in the wild.

Camping with a private mobile toilet may seem luxurious, but Jupe CEO and chief designer Jeff Wilson believes that people have high demands for hygiene and entertainment in the post-epidemic era. In addition, from the perspective of tourism design, self-portable mobile toilets It is one of the ultimate areas that has not yet been conquered, so the team wanted to create a facility as comfortable as a bathroom at home as a challenge.

Considering that The Portal is used in the wild, avoiding excessively fancy colors or materials, which will affect the coordination with the natural environment, the Jupe team refers to Danish architect Bjarke Ingel’s CopenHill power plant and Sluishuis water apartment, as well as the American minimalist movement pioneer Donald Judd The concept of this mobile toilet is designed to be simple and neat.

The shape of The Portal is trapezoidal, and the surface is covered with fully reflective full-size glass, which can reflect the surrounding scenery and create a feeling of being hidden in the mountains. In addition, there are skylights and recessed lighting to make good use of sunlight during the day and keep the light source at night, helping travelers Observe the surrounding environment during use to ensure safety. As for the bathroom space, it is about three times larger than the mobile toilets in the market, and there is a ventilation system that operates all the time to ensure that the room is not stuffy. Each Portal can also operate independently through a 200-watt solar panel and a 200-amp-hour battery, and even connect to a wireless network or Starlink (Starlink). In case of special circumstances, it can also keep in touch with the outside world.

You get what you pay for, and the asking price of the “high-end Portal” is US$8,955, which is indeed luxurious. Therefore, Jupe provides another “economy version of Portal”, which saves high-tech configurations and meets the budget of ordinary consumers at US$4,995. It is expected that by the end of 2023, the “Love Earth Portal” will be launched, using fertilizer technology to convert waste into compost, seeking sustainable development.

Written by: KC

Image credit: Jupe & The Portal

