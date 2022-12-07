FromSoftware’s popular action game “Elden Ring” (Elden Ring) is about to usher in the first DLC additional update “Colosseum” (Colosseum), which is expected to be updated and installed on December 7, overseas time.

The Junction is located in the north of the Gelid area, and there is a huge arena that no one can enter. Since the launch of the game “Elden’s Circle”, it has become the focus of the mod modification player community, and I believe that FromSoftware will sooner or later What does this arena do, now the answer is revealed, and it also confirms the speculation of the player community that this is a PvP center.

According to the official promotional video, although the detailed gameplay of the arena has not been disclosed yet, it seems to show 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 player duels, which also includes the ashes summoning mechanism.

The free update “Arena” of “Eirden Ring” is expected to be implemented on December 7th overseas time, and the date of the Taiwan revision should be December 8th. As the TGA Game Awards are getting closer, this work is likely to be further developed. Announcing a new update plan for the future.