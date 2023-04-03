During the Global Product Launch, well-known manufacturer Ecovacs launched its first robot lawn mower, the GOAT G1 presented. Of course, he is said to have copied his talent “precisely, robustly and that he acts intelligently” from footballer Michael Ballack. We took a closer look.

On the manufacturer’s website Ecovacs.com you get the “mowing” robot included 2 knife sets & 1 mobile radio module for 1599€ im Bundle.

Ecovacs is a Chinese manufacturer known for its vacuum and floor mopping robots and now wants to expand into the outdoor sector. To be precise, in your garden with the smart GOAT G1 ​​robot lawn mower. Sales start is the 3. April 2023.

Technical data for the GOAT G1

Ecovacs GOAT G1 max. mowing area per day 600 m², with intermediate store battery pack Li-Ion, 5.2 Ah Cameras 180° / 360° camera, 150° wide-angle front camera with 25 fps Charging time 6 hours volume 60 – 73 dB pitch max. 45° protection class IPX6 Roby, IPX4 Ladestation cut 30-60 mm high, 22 cm wide / 3 blades Features Parallel line cut & edge cut

Carrier Wave Communication (Ultra Wide Band)

IMU and GPS

WLAN & BT (OTA-Updates)

AI VI camera system including obstacle/

boundary detection

App connection

Multizonen-Management

Voice control (Google Assistant / Amazon

Alexa, Apple Siri)

Alexa, Apple Siri) Anti-theft system (PIN code request, SIM connection module)

rain sensor Dimensions 91 x 50,3 x 43,2 cm / 23,4 kg Cutting height and 45% incline angle Right on the Roby is the cutting height, between 3 – 6 cm adjustablehe also owns one Cutting width of 22 cm. He has one for steeper slopes max tilt angle from up to 45 %, which means that it should also be easy to use in mountainous environments. It is suitable for a lawn size of approx. 600 qm.

Set up in no time with obstacle detection

Set up and connect, of course this also applies to the “Garage“. Roby and the garage have a modern but minimalist design. In addition, the robotic lawnmower large profile wheels for a good grip. The station itself is attached with 8 screw anchors so that it cannot move away. The station is also equipped with brushes that are used to clean the sensors and camera. So you rarely have to clean them yourself so that he sees something.

First of all, the GOAT G1 ​​has to get to know its new territory for working, which according to our test 100 qm² only 20-30 minutes has claimed. Anyone who now doubts the word “only”: it doesn’t need wires or zoning manually stuck into the ground, as is often still the case with robotic lawnmowers, to restrict or cordon off areas.

The setup is also illustrated + animations in the app explained damn well.

Depending on the size and shape of the garden, you need a certain number of wires instead of demarcation wires Beacon. one has one range of 45 m and requires 3 batteries. Here are just a few examples of the most diverse garden forms.

To get to know the garden, the owner drives around his green space with his cell phone and the Ecovacs app. So Roby went for a walk and then the to create a map. In the app, you can define no-go areas and restricted areas, just like with the domestic vacuum robots, but then you can do that comfortably from the couch. In addition, the mowing direction can be set, as well as rest periods or a garden guard can be activated who plays the watchdog around the charging station (7m).

He also owns one obstacle detectionwhat to do special protection promises, especially for hedgehogs, pets and your own bushes and trees. Children’s toys that have been left on the lawn are avoided. Just like the vacuum cleaner robots can now do.

This also works very well in our test. Of course they have to Objects at least 10 cm be high that he recognizes them. He is only easily irritated when hanging branches get in the way.

The working speed is rather leisurely. He takes his time cutting the lawn. But you don’t have to go into the garden and mow the lawn yourself. So he needs in our test for the staked 100 m² ca. 1h and has for it 25% of its battery consumed. Of course, you have to consider how many angles or obstacles are in the way, the more, the longer it takes.

After mowing, we notice a really very clean cut, which is what you would expect from new, sharp blades. The grass clippings left behind are also cut super small, so that they are well distributed in the lawn.

Incidentally, the blades can be replaced and repurchased. The blade kit costs 15€ as an additional purchase. It contains 12 blades that 3 blades should all 6-8 weeks be replaced. Here, however, it certainly depends on how often you let the mower drive.

Smart navigation with two cameras

The new autonomous robot lawn mower has the ability to intelligently manage its work „Robotic Vision“, which is said to be a new navigation technique from Ecovacs. So the robot has one 360° Panoramakamera and a Fisheye camera with 150° viewing angle. With this equipment he achieves a visibility of up to 100 meters, correspondingly good visibility provided.

In addition, he does Real-time scans at 25 frames per second for an accurate perception of the surroundings. This should make it possible for him to stay within the lawn boundaries completely and without laying cables. With the help of Sendemastes, the one with one Ultra wideband technology, inertial navigation and GPS is equipped, should allow the lawn Roby a comfortable navigation and localization.

And it really drives very purposefully, doesn’t cross any virtual borders that we have entered and all of this in very efficient lanes. So the navigation works perfectly, just very slowly. We also find it very quiet, so you can sit comfortably in the garden while it circles.

The cameras are not only there to measure, but also serve as monitoring your garden. So you always have an overview and can use the app to spy on what’s going on on your property.

Smartphone control via app

Within the App can you Limits of the work area set. It is also important to set up the restricted zones, for example if you have a pond or a vegetable patch. Besides, you can Time schedule Create where you say, for example, start driving from Mon-Fri at 10 a.m. or correspondingly also rest periods where he should not drive at all.

In addition, the app is really easy to use, everything is explained in an understandable way.

And already excited?

It’s a smart robotic lawnmower that’s all without boundary wire gets by and also through his intelligent collision detection excellent. If you also want to monitor your property, you have the option with the Goat G1, because through its Cameras he is optimally equipped for it.

You can sit quite comfortably on its terrace while it zips through the garden with its good navigation, which is really quiet and therefore not disturbing.

For such a small garden as we have, with 100 square meters, it takes one hour and consumes 25% of the battery in that time. With large lawns, you have to put up with a lot of time and opportunity charging. Hence the maximum specified area of ​​600 sqm. With one battery charge, it should be able to cover a good 400 square meters.

The robotic lawnmower Goat G1 is not exactly cheap, for 1599 € you get in from the 3. April 2023 to buy. The set already contains 2 beacons. If you have more space in the garden and need more beacons, you can buy them individually for €100 each.

What do you think of the robot lawn mower?