“ONI: Oni Samurai Aspire to Legend” is an action-adventure game based on the legend of “Momotaro”. Players play the role of Oni Samurai Sorata and his partner Kazemaru to accept the test on the “Ogre Island” where the ghosts still linger . They will start a little adventure on this small island, and compose a story belonging to “empty” and “wind”.

■Unique special action elements!

The protagonist, Sorata, can launch a variety of attacks with a stick in his hand, causing damage to enemies who are “mental bodies”. And the partner Kazemaru can distance himself from the enemy and draw out their “heart” from a distance. When players operate Sorata and Kazemaru at the same time, they will be able to enjoy the unprecedented action fun of “one heart and one body”!

■It’s like hide and seek! ?Unique Growth Factors

The game stage “Onishijima” can be divided into three areas, and there are various tests ranging from just defeating enemies to protecting support characters. There are other elements such as escaping from the elusive monsters to increase physical strength, collecting mushrooms to buy new sticks, etc., and you can enjoy the fun of gradually becoming stronger.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2101190/ONI/