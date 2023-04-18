God of Rock Review – Gamereactor

In general, we don’t see many games that fall into the rhythm fighter category. In fact, some of the best-known examples of these types of games in the past came in the form of Rock Band and Guitar Hero, particularly modes in which players pitted against each other in battles of rhythm and skill. While God of Rock is very familiar in terms of these experiences, Modus Studios’ title is a downright unique premise that has both strengths and weaknesses.

Since God of Rock is a 2D fighting rhythm game, the idea is to control one of the various musical characters and then use them to beat your opponent to life in one-on-one matches. Unlike Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Tekken and all other 2D fighters, God of Rock is not defined by combos and move lists, instead you have to hit the buttons at the right time to beat them to be able to deal damage to opponents, block attacks , and generate the energy needed to use special actions. As I said, it’s a pretty unique premise.

The problem is that, unlike regular 2D fighting games, which are more about memorizing combos and then actively beating your opponents in real time, God of Rock is more about you beating rhythm tracks generated in front of you. It’s a fast-paced and demanding game that loses its competitive appeal because you never really get a chance to take the time to plan ahead, or study the situations in which you and your opponents find themselves. From the moment the race starts, you have to fully focus on the notes that appear on the track, as if you look away to look at the health bar or appreciate the character’s locked background and melee moves, you will miss notes, take damage, and lose your combo. hit, and generally find themselves in a difficult situation.

Here is an ad:

This is exactly the problem facing God of Rock. All but a small portion of the track dedicated to you may also be absent on the screen, since you never get a chance to enjoy it. Of course, there are often brief (and when I say brief I mean a few seconds) moments where you can turn your attention elsewhere, but in reality, it will be execution that you have to commit to memory One of the special combo attacks. For a game with such a simple concept, it’s really demanding to play.

On the other hand, however, God of Rock is a very accessible game to get into. Yes, as the difficulty increases, playing against better real players, and generally spending more time in a match (because the longer the match goes on, the faster the beat rate in the track), things become more difficult. But for those looking to play God of Rock for the first time, all you really need to know is where the four main buttons on the controller are located. Whether it’s A, B, X, Y for Xbox or Cross, Circle, Square, Triangle for PlayStation, those are pretty much the only inputs you need to play. Combos require a few flicks of the analog stick or taps of the D-pad, but for the most part, it’s these four buttons and those four. This level of simplicity is impressive.

Here is an ad:

The cast of characters is also a highlight. There are 12 people, each reflecting a certain culture and musical genre, and possessing unique combo attacks, which is a lot of fun. Without a doubt, my personal favorite is King, because who wouldn’t want to play Elvis in a caricature. However, as I mentioned before, it doesn’t really matter who you choose to play when you go into a match, because other than those slightly different combinations, there’s almost no way of knowing who you’re playing without looking away from the tempo Move off the track and sacrifice your chances of winning.

The list of available game modes is also a bit flat, as there is said to be a Story Mode, but that seems to be more of an arcade-style way to plunge into back-to-back matches. Beyond that, you’ll want to look at local races, online multiplayer, and then there’s the level editor, which is really a lifesaver here, as you can take on new variations of tracks designed by the community. Essentially, it does feel like God of Rock itself is missing a few beats, and for solo players or those who aren’t planning to play many local matches may soon start to find things a bit repetitive here.

Having said that, I love the concept of this game, I think it has potential in the future, there are so many fields against each other, God of Rock is now able to stand on its own

Keep your feet on the ground.