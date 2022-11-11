Although it has been a few days, it is still necessary to open it. “God of War: Ragnarok” has been launched on November 9th, presumably many players should have encountered “Gods Ragnarok”, now come the slowest unboxing (sweat), and sort out the “Giant Edition” and “Collection” a little version” appearance. There are also detailed photos of DualSense~

Before we start, let me share with you the spoiler PS5 “God of War: Ragnarok” all-break review, how many gods you kill, how many of his family you have to see.

God of War: Ragnarok related product list

God of War Ragnarök Giant Edition

God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition

God of War Ragnarök Bundle for PlayStation 5

DualSense Wireless Controller – God of War Ragnarök Limited Edition

CASETiFY x “God of War Ragnarök” Case

God of War Ragnarök Giant Edition

God of War Ragnarök Giant Edition x Collector’s Edition

The two editions are almost the same, the giant edition has the most things, and the collector’s edition is missing one layer.

content God of War: Ragnarok

giant version God of War: Ragnarok

Collector’s Edition God of War: Ragnarok PS4 and PS5 Full Game ◯ ◯ 40cm Quake Model ◯ ◯ 5cm Warner Bros Twin Statue ◯ ◯ Knowledge Guardian Altar ◯ ◯ Steelbook Display Box (Game Disc Included) ◯ ◯ dice group Brock’s Dice Set Dwarf Dice Set Legendary Dropnir Ring ◯ ╳ Eagle, bear and wolf pin set ◯ ╳ 18cm vinyl record (composed by Bear McCreary) ◯ ╳ Download content

Kratos Black Valley Armor, Black Valley Axe Handle, Black Valley Dual Knife Handle, Atreus Black Valley Costume (Appearance), Personal Styling Group, Dark Horse Mini Digital Art Collection, PS4 Theme, God of War: Ragnarok “Official Digital Soundtrack. ◯ ◯

The biggest attraction of the “Giant Edition” and “Collector’s Edition” is this “Knowledge Guardian Altar”. I must have been in contact with the game. As soon as you see this, you know what it is? !

Don’t be afraid, the content of the altar is not mine.

…. Usually it will be clearer when it is completely broken.

The whole is made of heavy cardboard, and the sliding door and dark layer also have a magnet design to increase stability.

In a word, it is to record the course of the entire game, and of course there are nine realms.

This is really a hidden mystery. After opening the altar board (?), the highlight is “Thor’s Hammer”.

“Thor’s Hammer” he looks a lot like metal…hard material. Because it is said that Thor’s Hammer is not long, this time it is also re-engraved like this. There are a lot of details, and the overall packaging is very firm, so it should not be afraid of missing corners during transportation.

The design of the box is quite impressive. The main space accommodates Thor’s Hammer, and the top cover is lifted to accommodate the rest of the periphery.

The Giant Edition has two tiers and the Collector’s Edition has one. Inside the photo is the giant version.

The statue of the Vaner Protoss twins, it should be obvious that the Vaner Protoss twins are Freya and Frey.

“Brock’s Dice Set” is a heavy-duty dice with a variety of sides.

There is a strange difference here. Both the Giant and Collector’s Editions have dice, but the Giant Edition is “Brock’s Dice Set” and the Collector’s Edition is “Dwarf’s Dice Set”.

Incidentally, the Giant Edition contains Thor’s hammer, Brock’s dice, and Frey’s wooden statue.

“Steelbook Display Box” is a concept that even though the digital version is bundled, it is still necessary to send a tin box.

In the middle and later stages of the game, the “Dropnier Ring”, which is very important, has also been collected in the giant version. This ring is quite large, perhaps the size of Lord Kui’s ring finger (?).

What is the actual function of the ring, let’s leave it to the game to solve the puzzle.

In Norse mythology, the “Drupnir Ring” was made by Sindri and Bullock. According to legend, 8 rings of the same mill will be born every 9 days. Thor’s Hammer and the ring were created at the same time.

The “World Tree Cloth Map” is very thin, but the printing is not bad, the content is the appearance of the Nine Realms, but the player can’t use this map, and any door built by the blacksmith brothers will solve it~

“Eagle, Bear, Wolf Shaped Pin Set”, from the left of the actual package are bears, wolves, and eagles, all of which are closely related creatures in this game. The material is similar to that of Thor’s Hammer.

Remember the altar board that was lifted up from the front? Don’t lose it! Don’t throw it! Touching the side, there is an “18 cm vinyl record” hidden here.

It must be no stranger to play the previous work. The cover of the album is Kratos and his son, and the mountain of Jotunheim where they scatter their ashes. The turntable itself is Fenrel and Atreus.

So far, the entire contents of the Giant Edition have been filmed!

God of War Ragnarök Bundle for PlayStation 5

In order to make a profit while “God of War: Ragnarok” is on the market, this time, the PS5 bundled version was simultaneously launched. The host is the standard version, but it comes with a “God of War: Ragnarok” game film and an extra box. Paper package.

Of course, it is a good thing to have new product packaging, and the number of PS5s should also be increased together. It is reported that the supply of this batch of “God of War: Ragnarok” bundlers is “more abundant”, and the rest depends on whether players feel it.

Finally, look atDualSense Wireless Controller – God of War Ragnarök Limited Edition”, the pattern is that Fenrir and Atreus turned into wolves.

The main blue paint of “God of War: Ragnarok” is used as a whole, and it is matched with a very light blue of the same color.

The following is the complete unboxing lineup on this day. If you intend to buy all of them, the volume capacity of this photo can be used as a reference.