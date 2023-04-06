Home Technology God of War: Ragnarök Now with New Game+, New Gear and more – God of War: Ragnarök
The Santa Monica studio decided early on to be honest, and announced that God of War: Ragnarok would launch without the New Game+ option, but that would come later. Fortunately, they followed the same recipe as God of War.

Because you can download update 04.00 for God of War: Ragnarok right now, and there’s a lot of good stuff in addition to implementing New Game+. These other features and changes include:

  • 4 new armor pieces (including the long-awaited bear cape that Kratos wore in the intro)

  • 13 new color variations for different armors

  • A new level cap, called 9+ for short, also further boosts your skill mods and stats.

  • New Spartan Aspis shield with tighter parry windows and more damage on success

  • new enchantment

  • More options at the Niflheim training area

  • Made adjustments to some endgame bosses when playing on New Game+

  • New Game+’s black and white rendering mode

  • Option to skip cutscenes in New Game+

