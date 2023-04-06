10
The Santa Monica studio decided early on to be honest, and announced that God of War: Ragnarok would launch without the New Game+ option, but that would come later. Fortunately, they followed the same recipe as God of War.
Because you can download update 04.00 for God of War: Ragnarok right now, and there’s a lot of good stuff in addition to implementing New Game+. These other features and changes include:
- 4 new armor pieces (including the long-awaited bear cape that Kratos wore in the intro)
- 13 new color variations for different armors
- A new level cap, called 9+ for short, also further boosts your skill mods and stats.
- New Spartan Aspis shield with tighter parry windows and more damage on success
- new enchantment
- More options at the Niflheim training area
- Made adjustments to some endgame bosses when playing on New Game+
- New Game+’s black and white rendering mode
- Option to skip cutscenes in New Game+
- You can read about it elsewhere with more details here.