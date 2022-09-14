This morning, SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) held a State of Play live event and announced the 3-minute plot preview of its first-party exclusive masterpiece “God of War: Ragnarok”.

trailer

In the trailer, we can see the changes in the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus after the plot of “God of War”. Both are trying to adapt to their new identities, and Asgard is also paying attention to these two The movement of an “outsider”.

At the same time as the announcement, SIE also announced that it will launch a limited DualSense handle based on “God of War: Ragnarok”.

handle video

According to reports, this limited handle is inspired by Midgard, the “land of men” in Norse mythology, using blue and white as the main colors, and the emblem on the trackpad represents Kratos and Atreu. The father and son duo.

The handle will be available for pre-sale on September 27, and will be released simultaneously with God of War: Ragnarok on November 9.

source