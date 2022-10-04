Home Technology “God of War: Ragnarok” takes 40 hours to complete and the main story accounts for 20 hours | XFastest News
Technology

“God of War: Ragnarok” takes 40 hours to complete and the main story accounts for 20 hours | XFastest News

by admin
“God of War: Ragnarok” takes 40 hours to complete and the main story accounts for 20 hours | XFastest News

As the release date of “God of War: Ragnarok” (11.9) approaches, more and more news about the game begins to be released.

Recently, well-known whistleblower Tom Hudson brought us some information about the length of the game flow.

According to his article on Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok takes about 40 hours in total, and the main story takes 20 hours.

According to sources, in the 20-hour mainline process, 3.5 hours are cutscenes, and the rest is the game play time. Of course, this is only an estimate, and the actual duration will vary depending on the play style.

“God of War: Ragnarok” is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The same is based on Norse mythology, with ancient Norway as the background. The theme of the story will revolve around Ragnarok, which brought the end of Norse mythology.

source

Further reading:

See also  MacX MediaTrans 2022 20% off for a limited time, flash discount to easily sync iOS data-Mr. Crazy

You may also like

There are 100 million songs on Apple Music...

Seven years of Make to Care, open innovation...

iPhone & Android replacement guide, frequently asked questions...

Saying goodbye to V10!The maximum horsepower is 602...

A month later (and an election later): How...

India’s Mars Orbiter lost contact, 8-year mission ended...

Google releases last scheduled update for Pixel 4...

A month later (and an election later): How...

Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch cooperation Taiwan big...

Logitech MX high-end business keyboard and mouse new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy