As the release date of “God of War: Ragnarok” (11.9) approaches, more and more news about the game begins to be released.

Recently, well-known whistleblower Tom Hudson brought us some information about the length of the game flow.

According to his article on Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok takes about 40 hours in total, and the main story takes 20 hours.

According to sources, in the 20-hour mainline process, 3.5 hours are cutscenes, and the rest is the game play time. Of course, this is only an estimate, and the actual duration will vary depending on the play style.

“God of War: Ragnarok” is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The same is based on Norse mythology, with ancient Norway as the background. The theme of the story will revolve around Ragnarok, which brought the end of Norse mythology.

