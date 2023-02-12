



Bonnie helps you 3C technology evaluation ptt today! Let’s talk about a story that happened eight years ago and HTC turned the tide.

This story begins with the hugely successful New HTC One launched in 2013. With the New HTC One, internally code-named M7, the entire metal back cover has amazed everyone in appearance design, and the appearance design direction of HTC’s new generation also has a clear outline. Then the HTC One (M8) launched in 2014 took advantage of the victory and pursued it. The more mature manufacturing process also brought HTC’s appearance to a new peak in that era. It is not difficult to see that the S5 next door is still sticking to the plastic material. Imagine, the all-metal body of the M8 does not need to wait until 2023. At that time, I knew that the M8 must be a classic.

Two wonderful years have passed, and the time has come to 2015. The two mobile phones in my hand are HTC One M9+ and HTC One M9+ Aurora Edition. Both mobile phones were launched in 2015, one was launched in April 2015, and the other was launched in September 2015. You should have noticed, isn’t this phone called M9+? According to the formula, if there is M9+, then there should be M9, right? That’s right, the disappearing M9 was the beginning of HTC’s efforts to turn the tide.

