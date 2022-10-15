《Goddess of War Elysium is coming to PS on September 29, 2022 and is expected to be released on November 12on Steam. This work focuses on the latest work of the “Goddess of War” series (but not the original sequel). After changing many characteristics of the series, the game has also changed from role-playing to an ARPG.

In fact, the author is also a fan of the “Goddess of War” series. I have played it in the past two generations. I also played this “Goddess of War in the Pure Land” for the first time. I felt the “big change” officially said. It is good or bad, so I will share as much as possible without spoilers, so that interested players can use it as a reference.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

Combat system worth exploring

This game is a “fun” game. I like the combat system very much. The game also provides careful teaching at the beginning. The main focus is the sassy combo and the reaction to see through the weakness. In fact, Valkyrie can be equipped with weapons, props, 4 kinds of skills, and 4 heroic spirits, which can be staggered and used to fight. In fact, the system is quite a lot, and it takes some time to get used to it. Each weapon, skill, and heroic spirit has different performances and attributes.

“Heroic Spirit” is still the selling point of this series. Similar to magic attacks, a certain meter will be accumulated during the battle. By consuming the meter, the heroic spirit will be summoned to fight side by side with the player: or use skills to give the enemy “weakness damage”. The enemies of this game have weak attribute settings, and most of the attribute attack effects come from heroic spirits and skills.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

The difficulty of exploring the map is low. Most of the scenes help players arrange the route of the road, and occasionally there are some branch lines, so that players who like to lick the map can take the treasure chest to experience the fun of adventure.

The colorful action is matched with the music of the famous game composer Sakura Tingtong, which makes it very exciting. On the whole, in addition to the concept of “RPG”, this screen is more like an action game, where players will travel through various levels to challenge.

In addition, it should be noted that after the difficulty is selected at the beginning of the official version of this work, the difficulty cannot be adjusted later, players please pay attention.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

Voice actor, animation drama performance

The game starts with the traditional series of “Twilight of the Gods”. The Valkyrie is played by the well-known voice actress Akari Guitou. Although there are not many words, but every sentence is emotional, and it helps the game to add a lot to the later stage.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

In contrast, the later animation performances are not strong enough, the characters’ expressions are not three-dimensional, and there are even traces of rushing to work; but on the whole, they still handed over the transcripts that the first-line game factories should have, and some players do not like the rough characters. The line outline, the author thinks it is a feature, mainly because the expression of the expression is not at the level that the game should have in 2022.

Stories that are not deep enough

The game plot is based on the theme of Norse mythology, and depicts “human death” and “the existence of gods” with a unique world view. Although this theme is quite common, it has a lot of room to play. The previous works have pondered the love, hatred and hatred of heroic companions, which is also very engaging.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

It’s a pity that I came to “Goddess of War”, the main story is mediocre, and there are not many memory points in the branch line. The author thinks that it doesn’t matter if there are few heroic companions on the stage. For example, the PS game “God of War” has not many characters, but they are all through the sound. , The cutscenes make people interested, and the story also embellishes the characters’ personalities. This part of the Pure Land of Elysium does have some parts that need more attention.

Photo / Valkyrie Elysium

All in all, the combat system of this “Goddess of War in Elysium” is excellent, and it also uses a very creative way to inherit the game characteristics of the 2D and 2.5D periods. But in addition to being fun, the Goddess series of the year was able to gain a good reputation with its unremarkable pictures, just because of his touching story, but in this game it dimmed, wasting the vast world view of “Twilight of the Gods”, and it was impossible to make the masterpiece again. great.

It is recommended for interested players. If you don’t care about the excellent stories, the battles of “Goddess of War in the Pure Land of Bliss” range from stress-relieving to challenging, and have a refreshing sense of blow. You can download the trial version to play first, and you can basically Feel the right appetite.