Square Enix is ​​scheduled to launch the latest work “Valkyrie Elysium” in the “Goddess of War” series after many years on the 29th next week, but another old work “Goddess of War: Rena” was originally scheduled to be released on the same day. Silk (VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH) was suddenly announced a week before the release to December 22.

The original “Goddess of War” was released on PS in 1999, and “Goddess of War: Renas” was based on the remake of the original “Goddess of War”, which was launched on the PSP in 2006. This time, it is based on the re-optimized version of the PSP version.

However, this time, “Goddess of War: Reinas” is not only sold separately, but also one of the specials of the deluxe version of “Goddess of War: Elysium”, so if you spend a lot of money to buy physical (SE mall limited), digital deluxe edition players, just You’ll have to wait until December to download Goddess of War: Renas.

The official only said that it was postponed because of the need for better quality, and apologized to the players again. It’s just that it’s rare for such a common reason to be thrown out only a week before the release, and it’s obviously a major problem that is not very good.

“Goddess of War Elysium” will be released on September 29 for PS4 and PS5, and the Steam version will be released on November 12. “Goddess of War: Renas” will be released On sale December 22.

