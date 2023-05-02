“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google with high profile due to ethical concerns about artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton speaks at the Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Summit in Toronto, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch – RC1574AF88F0

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI”, revealed in a high-profile interview with the New York Times that he had resigned as Google’s vice president and engineering fellow in April, in order to warn people against AI without restraint potential risks. Geoffrey Hinton worries that Google will relax its restrictions on publicly releasing AI in order to compete with services such as ChatGPT and Bing, which may raise a series of ethical issues.

In the short term, Hinton believes that generative AI may lead to a frenzy of false information, and in the future artificial intelligence will not only eliminate “heavy work”, but also replace many professional practitioners. In the longer term, Hinton worries about both the possibility of fully autonomous weapons and the tendency for AI models to learn strange behaviors from training data. While many of these problems are theoretical, Hinton feels that without regulations and effective controls in place in time, the escalation will become unstoppable.

Hinton’s position on AI has changed since last year, when companies such as Google and OpenAI have begun to develop AI systems that are superior to human intelligence in Hinton’s cognition. He believes that AI has developed rapidly in the past five years, and what may happen in the next five years will be “very scary.” However, in a statement sent to the main site, Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean emphasized that they remain committed to taking a “responsible approach” and remain vigilant to “emerging risks.”

Hinton has focused his career on neural networks critical to AI, and is best known for developing a neural network in 2012 that can be trained to recognize objects from images. Google acquired Hinton’s DNNresearch start-up company in 2013, and generative AI can develop to the present level, and the technology behind Hinton’s invention also played a certain role in promoting it.

In fact, in addition to Hinton, many experts in the industry have proposed to slow down the pace of AI development. A number of technology leaders and AI practitioners headed by Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak signed an open letter at the end of March, calling on artificial intelligence laboratories and related companies not to train technology beyond GPT-4 for at least six months. As one of the most outstanding figures in the industry, Hinton’s statement also carries considerable weight.