The Golden Bell Award director Xu Fuxiang talked about his works “Sixteen Summers” and “Crap”, and recommends movie viewers to use “Sony BRAVIA X95K” to enjoy.

Xu Fuxiang, who won the 50th Golden Bell Awards Drama Program Director Award for his feature-length album “Sixteen Summers”, will also be nominated for 8 Golden Horse Awards in 2021 with “Stupid Trick”. The former tells about five best friends in college, A friendship and love story that has gone through a turning point in the 16 years since he was out of the society; the latter is adapted from the Korean movie “Two Kilometers Lost in Time”, which combines no slang, action, horror elements, and a black humor comedy with strong Taiwanese flavor. The works are well received by all walks of life.

“Sony BRAVIA X95K” Mini LED technology provides 4K HDR high image quality, and is equipped with “cognitive intelligence processor XR” to reproduce the most realistic image.

Talking about the differences between the filming of “Sixteen Summers” and “Crap”, Xu Fuxiang said that these two works are actually very different in style, and the shooting methods are also different, from the on-site equipment to lighting, There are differences in the radio, and the external conditions required for viewing are also very different. For example, when you are watching “The Stupid”, if you want to get the best viewing experience, it is recommended to turn off the lights in your home, because there are Many of the images were shot in low light conditions, and removing the excess light can bring out the details of the image more clearly.

In addition, Xu Fuxiang also shared his past movie viewing experience, “When watching TV at home, in order to truly understand the story that a movie wants to tell, you have to carefully adjust the brightness and chroma of the picture.” As the director said, if there is no corresponding rigidity If you want to get a more complete viewing experience, you often need to manually adjust the video settings through the built-in menu of the TV. Even if you adjust to a satisfactory screen, the lighting requirements and settings of each play are different. If you enjoy it in time, you can only compromise and adjust it to a generally acceptable appearance.

Therefore, the director recommends to enjoy “Sixteen Summers” and “Crap” through “Sony BRAVIA X95K”. Although they are completely different works, the X95K’s exclusive XR ultra-precise backlight control technology can accurately control the light in the area, showing a sensible brightness and 4K HDR dynamic range, clearly showing the color gradation and detail of light and shade of different pictures; the equipped “Cognitive Intelligence Processor XR” simulates the efficient operation of the human brain, and the real-time and fine processing procedures restore the most original image of the work, and make it more layered.

“Sony BRAVIA X95K” has X-Wide Angle ultra-wide-angle technology to ensure that every viewing angle can present the best picture, and there will be no color cast problem when viewed from the side.

Xu Fuxiang shared, “Because the space at home is irregular, it is often difficult to watch TV.” Many people have the same configuration as the director. For example, the dining table is diagonally opposite to the TV. Everyone has their own customary position for watching TV at home. , not necessarily in the center, it will be more or less left or right and viewed from an oblique angle. At this time, a screen with built-in anti-reflection and anti-color shift functions is extremely important.

“Sony BRAVIA X95K” has X-Wide Angle ultra-wide-angle technology, which can greatly expand the viewing angle. No matter where you sit, there will be no color cast problem from any angle. Even users with special home layouts can get The best viewing experience.

Sony BRAVIA CAM intelligently detects the user’s viewing position, provides the best viewing experience, and displays a reminder notification when the screen is too close.

And “Sony BRAVIA X95K” can add the latest BRAVIA CAM. Xu Fuxiang also believes that the automatic adjustment of screen brightness, sound, automatic power saving, simple gestures and other functions provided by BRAVIA CAM are very user-friendly and convenient. They are all engaged in the film and television industry, so they are less likely to restrict children from watching TV, but sometimes children will inevitably get too close to the TV if they are not careful.

In addition to various user-friendly functions, BRAVIA CAM also includes a “distance warning” function, which can detect the viewer’s position. When the distance to the screen is too close, a reminder notification will be displayed. If it does not move backward, a reminder window will appear that blocks the screen, and a warning voice will be issued at the same time.[Please keep your viewing distance]to help parents take good care of their children.

“Sony BRAVIA X95K” XR Sound, through sound positioning, ensures that the sound is transmitted from the correct position in the screen scene, creating a more three-dimensional listening effect.

Nowadays, more and more excellent works are available on major video streaming platforms. For example, the complete episodes of “Sixteen Summers” are included on Netflix, and “Crap” can be watched on Disney+. Xu Fuxiang said frankly about the real experience of the cinema, “In addition to uploading film and television works in 4K and keeping up with the speed of the Internet, the equipment of the TV at home is also very important.”

“Sony BRAVIA X95K” has a built-in XR Sound image to locate the sound source, which is different from ordinary home TVs. It can more accurately locate the sound source, and upload the sound at the corresponding position of the screen, making the sound more three-dimensional and leading the viewers into the plot. Among them; when watching “Sixteen Summers”, it is more obvious that the emotions between the characters can be vividly presented; and when watching “Stupid Tears”, several treacherous scenes in the play are matched with the suspenseful soundtrack with a sense of presence, which makes it even more achievable. Immersive effect.

The brand has built-in exclusive BRAVIA CORE audio and video streaming platform, which contains many IMAX audio and video resources.

“I usually watch the works of other directors through the audio and video platform, but I have been too busy recently. I really want to watch the bullet train, but I don’t have time to watch it.” As the director said, watching film and television works through the audio and video streaming platform has become the mainstream nowadays. , and “Sony BRAVIA X95K” also includes the brand’s exclusive BRAVIA CORE. BRAVIA CORE is currently the video streaming platform with the most IMAX Enhanced film sources, and the film sources are updated from time to time, so that you can have your own small movie theater at home.

