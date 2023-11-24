Golden Melody Award ace sound engineer Yang Minqi ft. Sony C-80 unidirectional condenser microphone: a stepping stone that leads audiovisual workers into the field of professional recording

With the rise of the Internet generation, the creation of audio-visual content such as podcasts, live broadcasts, and YouTube has become very popular. Audiences, listeners, or performers themselves not only value the richness and interest of the content, but also have increasing requirements for “sound quality.” High, which has also led many audiovisual workers to look for more professional recording products, thus driving a surge in demand for dedicated microphones. However, due to the impact of the epidemic in recent years, the work model has changed accordingly. Audio recording work is no longer limited to high-end recording studios, but is oriented to more diverse scenarios. In particular, home recordings are then delivered through online media, which has gradually become a trend for many new people. The path the creators of the era choose to take.

In view of this, Sony has recently launched an affordable microphone that draws on the high-quality radio technology of its classic microphones C800G and C-100, specifically for video creators, music creators, and podcasters who have home recording and radio needs and pursue fine sound. The condenser microphone C-80 also welcomes the first open-back monitoring headset MDR-MV1 designed for spatial recording. The launch of these two products can be said to be a stepping stone for ordinary users to enter the field of professional recording.

An audio expert with a glorious track record spanning 60 years Sony has been involved in the professional recording field for more than 60 years. Sound has always been one of Sony’s strengths. Its Pro Audio studio-level products have gone through a glorious period in the professional recording market and have an irreplaceable position. , to this day, its high-end C series microphones are still a favorite among many well-known musicians, producers or recording engineers in the field of professional sound.

The origin of Sony’s research into condenser microphone equipment can be traced back to 1958 when they developed a C-37A vacuum tube condenser microphone for broadcasting purposes. It is still a resident equipment in many recording studios and is extremely versatile. This was well received by many loyal users, and Sony subsequently developed two heavyweight condenser microphones, C-38B and C800G. Among them, C800G is the only microphone with a built-in heat dissipation device, which can effectively reduce noise and distortion. It helps to make the output sound warmer and more natural. It is still highly praised by countless experts in the music field. It is also the official microphone of two diva singers, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion. It is not a legend at all. Too much.

Later, based on the concept of inheriting classics, Sony launched the uniquely designed two-way microphone C-100 in 2018, which also quickly became a frequent visitor to recording studios in a short period of time.

The latest C-80 unidirectional microphone launched in 2023 The condenser microphone combines the capsule structure of the previous generation C-100 and the same diaphragm material as the classic C-800G. It focuses on recording vocals and can handle diverse scenarios such as home recording or professional recording studios. The focus is on the price. 15,000 yuan is a user-friendly product that can enjoy the high-sensitivity sound pickup performance of a condenser microphone.

Well-known recording master Yang Minqi talks about why Sony C-80 is the first choice for ordinary creators to upgrade. Yang Minqi mentioned that everyone may be familiar with Sony’s imaging or photography equipment, but in fact, he had experienced Sony as early as 1996 when he was studying in the Department of Sound Recording. Professional in the field of sound. Since that was the time when analog signals were converted to digital, all the digital recording equipment that I came into contact with was closely related to Sony, including recorders, consoles/mixing desks, microphones, etc. used in schools, 80% of which were from Sony. Hands-on, not to mention headphone products, basically everything has a strong connection with Sony, which shows their dedication and careful management in the field of sound.

With many years of experience in the field of professional recording, he also shared that the key factor in recording good sound is always a prepared performer/singer, because good music comes from good performers, and good music can move people. However, he also admitted that many performers were nervous when they first entered the recording studio. At this time, a good recording studio can bring a relaxing atmosphere to the performers, and a good recording engineer can become The best supporting role, and a good equipment can bring great help to the recording performance.

In terms of product workmanship, the Sony C-80 is relatively delicate and compact among condenser microphones. It is different from many large microphones used to record vocals, which often fall down due to being too heavy when installed on a tripod. The delicate C-80 – 80 microphone can avoid this problem. The diameter of the microphone is about 4cm, the height is 15.8cm, and the weight is about 215g. Its advantage is that it is short and compact. The shell and protective net are made of metal, which looks quite textured. The packaging of Sony C-80 is very simple. The box comes with an additional storage bag with foam plastic and cushioning sponge, which is convenient for carrying when going out and protects the microphone from impact or scratch damage.

In conclusion, Sony’s new condenser microphone C-80 is promising to revolutionize the audio industry, making professional quality recordings more accessible to a wider audience. With its rich history and dedication to sound quality, Sony’s entry into the affordable microphone market is sure to make an impact.